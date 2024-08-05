Scott Bros and Impetus Environmental Trust transform Stafford Place Cricket Club

Peter Scott, Chris Atkinson and Nicky Graves

Stafford Place Cricket Club’s facilities have been given a new lease on life, thanks to Landfill Communities Fund (LCF) monies from Impetus Environmental Trust and support from recycling experts Scott Bros.

Impetus Environmental Trust contributed £24,500 from landfill community fund monies to completely refurbish the club’s old changing rooms and umpires/referees’ rooms. The renovation includes a new roof structure, PVC doors, limo tint windows, new benches, floorboard repairs, PVC exterior cladding, carpets, and a personalised sign.

This transformation was made possible in part through the personal dedication of the Trust’s manager, whose late brother “Malcolm Graves” was a former player and supporter of the club.

Stockton-based Scott Bros further supported the project by donating essential materials including recycled 20mm clean stone, sharp sand and topsoil. These materials were used to improve the club’s car park, making it safer and more accessible, particularly during wet weather and for elderly members.

Peter Scott, a director at Scott Bros, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Impetus Environmental Trust to revitalise Stafford Place Cricket Club. Supporting local community projects is at the heart of what we do, and seeing the positive impact on the club’s facilities and the enjoyment it brings to the community is incredibly rewarding.”

Nicky Graves, Trust Manager at Impetus Environmental Trust, said: “It was a personal honour to assist in the regeneration of Stafford Place Cricket Club, a place my younger brother, who passed away from cancer at 49, dearly loved as a former player and supporter. With the generous help of Scott Bros, the club grounds and facilities have been transformed, and it’s heartwarming to see the positive impact on the community.”

Chris Atkinson, Chair of Stafford Place Cricket Club, said: “The combined efforts of Scott Bros and Impetus Environmental Trust have significantly enhanced the safety and aesthetics of our club, and has garnered positive feedback from the local community, cricketers, and visitors alike. The improved facilities now provide a safer and more pleasant environment for everyone who enjoys the club’s grounds.”