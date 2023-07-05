BMW is a partner of the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Munich. BMW is reprising its role as Official Partner of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 following its debut appearance last year. The Bavarian premium carmaker is supplying the 76th edition of the celebrated festival and some of its Official Partners with a selection of over 200 fully electric vehicles, plus the new BMW XM models with plug-in hybrid drive. This gathering of the global movie industry in the south of France also provides the perfect setting for the introduction of a new action-packed BMW Films production as well as the unveiling of the innovative new watercraft THE ICON. And fresh from its world premiere, the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive* – the most powerful and fastest all-electric model in the brand’s entire portfolio – will be in action on the road for the first time.

“We’re delighted to be able to continue our official partnership with the Cannes Film Festival,” says Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer & Brand BMW. “The festival is committed to becoming younger, more zeitgeisty and more digital, which makes this partnership the ideal platform for our luxury BMW products. We are celebrating the premiere of the new BMW Films production in Cannes, the latest release in our legendary BMW Films series. Plus, with both THE ICON and the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, we’re creating a compelling blend of luxury, innovation and sustainability.”

Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes Festival, adds: “In 2022, BMW joined the Cannes Festival as an Official Automotive Partner, providing a fleet of 80 exceptional 100% electric models, in line with the festival’s environmental policy. We are proud and happy to be able to count on the support of BMW, whose relationship with the seventh art is historic, and who will, once again, accompany all of our guests on their various journeys.”

Spectacular new release from BMW Films.

The new BMW Films production sees the premium Bavarian brand continue its tradition of cinematic highlights featuring current models in leading roles. Going back over 20 years now, a succession of prestigious Hollywood directors have produced fascinating short movies featuring famous leading actors and their four-wheeled co-stars. One of the best-known examples is Star, which takes the audience on a dramatic ride to a film premiere in a BMW M5. The most recent BMW Films production The Escape placed a BMW 5 Series sedan at the heart of a breathtaking chase scene. And fans can once again look forward to fast-paced driving shots, spectacular action and a star-studded cast at the premiere of the new BMW Films production in Cannes.

World premiere at the Port de Cannes: THE ICON.

A premiere of a different kind awaits visitors to the film festival at the Port de Cannes, with the unveiling of THE ICON for the first time. Developed and built by BMW in collaboration with boat maker TYDE, this innovative craft offering emission-free mobility on water embodies another progressive interpretation of luxury.

THE ICON combines the BMW i brand’s many years of experience in electric mobility with the boat-building expertise of TYDE and a future-focused design created in the studio of BMW Group subsidiary Designworks. The debut public appearance of THE ICON at the Cannes Film Festival once again shines the spotlight on BMW’s holistic approach to achieving sustainable mobility in tomorrow’s world.

Electrified performance and sustainable luxury for the festival guests.

On 16 – 27 May 2023, filmmakers, actors and cinema lovers from all over the world will be descending on the Côte d’Azur resort of Cannes to view the most important new productions and witness the presentation of the Palme d’Or award. BMW is responsible for the shuttle service on the various transfer routes for the event, which is taking place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in the town. The fleet of current BMW models present all have an electrified powertrain, allowing them to glide through the Cannes traffic in almost complete silence and with zero local emissions. The result is a genuine taste of sustainable luxury for the international guests, festival participants and VIPs.

The composition of the fleet supplied for the festival and for some of its Official Partners reflects the wide variety of electrified BMW models now available in the luxury segment. The all-electric BMW iX M60 xDrive* will be in action on the roads around the famous Boulevard de la Croisette, as will the first ever high-performance model from BMW M GmbH with plug-in hybrid drive – the BMW XM*. Passengers can look forward to the exclusive performance experience laid on by the car’s M HYBRID drive system and the unique ambience of its M Lounge rear compartment. The BMW iX5 Hydrogen*, with its hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology, offers another route to sustainable mobility in the future.

The film festival will provide the all-electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive with its latest opportunity to project the ultimate in sustainable luxury. Delivering a system output of up to 485 kW/660 hp and maximum torque of 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft), the new performance model is the most powerful and fastest all-electric vehicle in the BMW Group’s portfolio.

Exclusive screening of the new BMW Films production in the rear of the BMW i7.

Festival guests travelling in the BMW i7 models will be able to enjoy the new BMW Films production on the BMW Theatre Screen – a 31.3-inch panoramic display – in the rear of the fully electric sedan.

The BMW Theatre Screen extends down from the headliner as far as the front seat backrests and across almost the full width of the interior to bring an unrivalled entertainment offering to the rear of the BMW i7. The large panoramic display and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System together transform the second row of seats into an exclusive personal cinema on wheels.