BMW Points programme rolled out, rewarding customers with charging credit for each electric mile driven in the UK or abroad.

Double points for customers who drive electric miles within designated eDrive Zones.

Further six eDrive Zones implemented across the UK including Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Launch of eDrive Zones in the Republic of Ireland with Dublin and Limerick.

Further enhancing support for plug-in hybrid owners, BMW is today launching BMW Points in the UK – a programme designed to reward customers for each electric mile driven.

Offered to BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 545e, BMW 745e, BMW X3 30e (produced from August 2021) and BMW X5 45e drivers with BMW Operating System 7.0, the programme offers free charging in exchange for driving electric miles. Drivers can earn 2 points for each mile driven electrically, and 4 points for each mile driven electrically in a designated eDrive zone.

BMW Points users are also awarded 20 bonus points every time their vehicle is charged for a minimum of fifteen minutes. Plus, a monthly reward of 500 points for each user who charges their vehicle twenty times a month for a minimum of fifteen minutes each time.

Once drivers have collected 3,200 points, they will be rewarded with £10 charging credit to be used across the BMW Charging network. At 7,500 points, customers will receive £25 and at 14,500 points a £50 free charging credit.

Points are earned for each mile driven once the vehicle is registered on the BMW Points scheme via the My BMW App and, once registered, miles are automatically logged by the vehicle. Additionally, any miles driven throughout Europe are also recorded, with BMW Points already available to customers in Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands.

BMW became the first car manufacturer in 2020 to launch geo-fencing technology in designated areas across London and Birmingham, resulting in BMW plug-in hybrid models switching to electric driving mode once the vehicle has entered these eDrive zones. Now in addition to London and Birmingham, a further six eDrive Zones have been launched across the UK in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool, Bath and Manchester.

BMW has also launched eDrive Zones in the Republic of Ireland, with Dublin and Limerick added as designated cities.

