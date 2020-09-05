Boilers are the sturdiest of heating systems that need minimal maintenance. However, when poorly cared for, there are high chances you will not use them for an extended period. Some users may think that boilers don’t need maintenance at all, but clearly, they do. It is upon you to ensure that your boiling system is in place to avoid faults that may turn critical. No matter how perfect a boiler might seem to be, there’s always a chance that something will eventually go wrong. The only way to prevent boilers from wearing out too soon is by spotting the signs early enough.

1. Age

Boilers are efficient, and a well-maintained one can last up to 20 years. No matter how good your boiler looks, it is crucial to consider an upgrade if it is old. If your boiler is of age over 15 years, you may need to replace it before you start experiencing other issues.

2. Noise from your Boiler

A heating system is capable of making several sounds. You might hear your boiling system producing noises such as clanging and banging, gurgles and whistling, and, most of the time, kettling. When you hear a noise coming from your boiler, you may need the help of a reliable boiler service to check out what the problem may be. The magnitude of the situation depends on the type of sound and its origin, but a professional can better handle it. Such sounds may get caused by debris building up in your boiler. It slows the flow of water in the heat exchanger hence overheating the water.

3. Foul Smell

A foul smell is a common sign that indicates something is wrong in anything. When your boiler system produces a foul odor, do not ignore it. Most of the time, gas leaks cause a foul smell and should get fixed as soon as possible, which is a risk to your entire household. Another cause of foul smell includes the sulfur odor, commonly known as the rotten egg smell. This smell is caused by anaerobic bacteria that grow in the aluminum and magnesium parts of the equipment.

4. Leakages

When it comes to appliances, leakage is a significant sign indicating a severe problem that should be solved instantly. Leakage can cause severe property damage, but it is also a sign that something is technically wrong with your boiler. Cases of leakages in your boiler may lead to low functioning, high bills, and inefficiency. Other effects of boiler leakages include overheating, corrosion, and rusting.

5. Your radiators are heating up slow

Another sign of a malfunctioning boiler is when the radiators heat up slowly. It is a situation that needs urgent intervention. If you notice your radiator taking over 15 minutes before heating up after the heating is on, that means you need to check your boiler with effect.

The above issues are easily repairable, but as soon as you realize you are calling in for repairs, it might be the right time to upgrade and replace your boiler in advance. You might save from an efficient heating system that is worth more than what you might be using on extra bills encountered and frequent repairs.