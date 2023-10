By Dean Midas

Dean Midas is a triple award winning film producer and writer. To date, he has released six short films. Legend Of the Chained Oak (2014), The Rag Dolly Returns (2019), Valentine's Eve (2020), The Rag Dolly (2020), Dolly v Eve (2020) and Valentine's Eve 2 (2021). Dean is also refereed to as a PR & Social Media Guru. He has championed and promoted numerous X Factor, The Voice & BGT winners & successes, including One Direction, Ben Haenow and Louisa Johnson. He also worked with The Chivenor Military Wives, a British choir group of wives, partners and family members of British military personnel and veterans together with service women. They formed in 2011 and went on to have three UK number 1’s and win a Brit award.