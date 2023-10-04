Redgate Lodge Motor Group swings into action to support grassroots sport in the North East

Redgate Lodge Motor Group, a leading car dealership in Newcastle Upon Tyne, has hosted a successful golf day in aid of Sport Newcastle, a charity that supports the development of sport and young talent in the region.

The event, which took place at City of Newcastle Golf Club, in Gosforth attracted 164 golfers and has so far raised in the region of £12,000 for the charity.

The money raised will go directly to sports people and clubs in the North East. Sport Newcastle is a registered charity supporting grassroots sport and has provided more than £2.5 million in financial grants spanning a quarter of a century to young talent, sports clubs and events.

Paul Keighley, Operations Director, Redgate Lodge Motor Group, said: “We are delighted to have hosted such a fantastic golf day for Sport Newcastle, which is a charity that is very close to our hearts.

“We are passionate about giving back to our community and helping young people achieve their sporting dreams. We would like to thank all the golfers, businesses, sponsors, and all the volunteers who made this event possible and contributed to its success.”

Sport Newcastle is a voluntary organisation that was established in 1968 to promote and develop sport in Newcastle and the surrounding areas. The charity supports over 40 different sports and provides grants, awards, and scholarships to talented athletes, coaches, and clubs.

The charity also recognises and celebrates the achievements of local sporting heroes through its annual dinner and hall of fame. Patrons of the charity include Alan Shearer CBE, Sir John Hall and Jonathan Edwards CBE.

Former Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European triple jump champion, and Sport Newcastle Patron, Jonathan Edwards CBE took part in the event playing for the Redgate Lodge team and said,

“Support from North East businesses is an essential part of our commitment to providing sporting opportunities for all. As a former aspiring young sport person, I know first-hand how a small amount of money can make a huge difference to help realise your sporting dreams and believe in yourself.

“When I was a student at Durham University, I was awarded a £250 grant by Sport Newcastle to buy my first pair of spikes, which really inspired me to believe I could go on to achieve great things in athletics.”

Mike Booth, Vice Chair at Sport Newcastle, said: “We are very grateful to Redgate Lodge Motor Group for organising this wonderful golf day and raising such a generous amount for our charity. The funds will make a huge difference to our work and enable us to support more grassroots sport in the North East. We are also very thankful to City of Newcastle Golf Club for hosting the event and providing a superb venue and service.”

The golf day was attended by a wide range of businesses from the motor trade and local businesses including, BCA, Manheim Auctions along with Euro Car parts, Bosch UK, several leading finance and vehicle funding partners plus many regular and new faces who travelled from as far as Glasgow, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The winners of the golf day were Auto Protect warranties with Lee Myers as their captain. The winner of the nearest the pin competition was Adam Findlay from Davison’s Solutions and the longest drive winner was Scott Palmer from Lookers Nissan.

Please follow and like us: