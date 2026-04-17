ANARCHY MARKS SHEARER’S MILESTONE WITH SPECIAL EDITION CAN…

A TOP Tyneside brewery is paying tribute to the greatest goal scorer of all time with a special edition can of its best-selling Shearer’s Beer.

It is 20 years this month (17 April) since Alan Shearer made his final appearance for Newcastle United FC and kicked his way into the record books with an unrivalled 260 Premier League goals

And, to mark the anniversary, Heaton-based Anarchy Brewery has released the Shearer’s Foundation Brew 260 Special Edition can, with 50p from every can sold going to the Alan Shearer Centre in Newcastle.

The Alan Shearer Centre, operated by St Cuthbert’s Care and supported by the Alan Shearer Foundation, offers free use of sensory spaces and specialist leisure facilities to families living with complex disabilities.

And the launch of the special edition can coincides with The Million Pound Mission; a 12-month fundraising campaign launched by the Foundation to raise £1m to build a second hydrotherapy pool at the Alan Shearer Centre.

Demand for the Centre has grown significantly, with membership now reaching 10,000. As a result, the hydrotherapy pool is now oversubscribed, meaning some families are waiting longer or missing out on consistent access to sessions.

The Million Pound Mission has been created to address this directly, increasing capacity, reducing waiting times and ensuring more families can access the support they need.

Sales of Shearer’s Foundation Brew – known as Shearer’s Beer – have already raised in excess of £6k to help the centre to support families in need.

And Anarchy Brewery manager Phil Beaty hopes beer lovers and football fans will get behind the new Limited Edition can.

“As a brewery rooted in the North East, this release is more than just a beer,” he said.

“It is a tribute to one of the region’s greatest ever sporting icons. A player whose loyalty, leadership and legacy continue to define Newcastle and inspire generations.

“We are honoured to celebrate not only his extraordinary career, but also to support the incredible work of the Shearer Foundation, giving back to the community that shaped him.”

Matt Bowmaker, director, Alan Shearer Foundation, said: “It’s brilliant to see Anarchy getting behind the Million Pound Mission in this way.

“The support they’ve shown through Shearer’s Beer has already made a real difference and every can sold helps us move closer to building a much-needed second hydrotherapy pool, so more families can access the support they need.”

Shearer’s Beer is available at bars and retail outlets across the North East, including The Strawberry, Fenwick, STACK St James, The One Eyed Stag in Whickham, The Blackbird in Ponteland, Enjoy Beer, at Morpeth and the Northumberland Arms at Felton and many more across the region.

It is also available online at anarchybrewco.com.