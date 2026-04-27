DAY FEVER TO HIT TIMES SQUARE…

A DAYTIME disco with mass singalongs, throwback anthems and all the feel of a festival is heading to Tyneside – including a unique DJ set by a Toon footballing legend.

Day Fever – created by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure – is set to launch its first open air event at Newcastle’s Times Square on Saturday 23 May.

And organisers have just unveiled a new addition to the line-up, former NUFC and England star, Chris Waddle who will be showing off his DJing skills on the day.

Vicky and her husband John have become a huge hit around the country, with their day time disco party which is now adding the North East to its line up,as part of a whole programme of events taking place this spring created by EVNT Live.

The high energy afternoon event – which takes place from 12.30pm to 9.30pm – promises to be a celebration of 90s and 00s nostalgia, indie dance floor classics, rock anthems and soul singalongs.

Set against the backdrop of Times Square, it aims “to deliver a vibrant, large-scale celebration that blends festival production with a soundtrack that shaped a generation.”

Day Fever was launched in early 2024 by Vicky, filmmaker Jonny Owen, and Jon McClure of indie pop band Reverend & The Makers.

And the aim was to create a daytime disco providing the excitement of a nightclub without the late-night hours or hangovers.

A spokesperson for Day Fever said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring Day Fever to Newcastle for our first ever event at Times Square.

“If you’ve been to one of our festival sets, you already know how much fun this is. If you haven’t, this summer at Times Square is your moment. Come and experience Day Fever in full force.”

Day Fever is being brought to Times Square for its first ever open-air event by EVNT Live – the new event arm of North East company, EVNT Inspirations, which has been behind some of the biggest and most exciting experiences in the region.

And Mike Hesketh of EVNT Live said: “We’re chuffed to bits to bring the Day Fever crew to Times Square for their biggest day party in the region and their first headline outdoor show in the North East.

“This forms part of an amazing line up of events at Times Square in May, providing an eclectic mix for everyone across the region to enjoy.”

Other Times Square events include The Great British Tribute Fest on 22 May, The Road to Nashville-Newcastle on 24 May and The Ultimate K-Pop Experience on Monday 25 May.

Day Fever tickets, which cost £10.13 – £13.50+ booking fees, can be purchased at www.evntlive.co.uk and more information can be found at www.facebook.com/evntlive www.instagram.com/evntlive www.tiktok.com/@evntlive

Last admission is at 4pm and Day Fever is for over 18s only.