LOCKDOWN IS impacting the mental health of British adults in different ways, with many making changes to their home setting as a way to cope, new research has revealed.

A survey of 1,002 UK adults carried out by lighting supplier Ultra LEDs, found that 59% of Brits say their mental health has worsened as a result of lockdown.

Not being able to see loved ones (47%), feeling lonely and isolated (42%) and job uncertainty (35%) are the top things to negatively impact people’s mental health as a result of the pandemic.

Looking at the way Brits are trying to cope, making fresh adjustments to the home (39%) was one of the most popular ways they have tried to boost their mood – which isn’t surprising as people are spending an increased amount of time indoors.

Of the home adjustments being made, decorating (51%), buying new home furnishings (45%) and making changes to home lighting (38%) appeared top of the list.

More than 1 in 3 (34%) say painting has helped to fill their spare time during lockdown, with 27% turning to home DIY as a way to escape the stresses of lockdown.

The research further found that 35% of Brits have invested in daylight lamps as a way to improve their mood now the days are getting shorter, while 41% use warm yellow lights as a way to relax in the evening.

Warmer lights also have the power to improve sleep, something which 26% are struggling with at the moment due to the added pressures brought on by the pandemic.

It’s clear that home adjustments have contributed to improved mental health and overall wellbeing, with 34% saying it has made them feel more positive, 28% say it has helped to boost their mood, while 23% say they feel more relaxed as a result.

Paul Garner, Head of ECommerce at Ultra LEDs commented: “Clearly, lockdown is having a negative impact on people’s mental health, especially with a lack of daylight through the winter months and more miserable weather.

“Home improvements, such as lighting is such a simple but effective way to boost your mood in the home, with LED lights being a great way to do this as the light can be changed to suit your mood at the time. Purchasing new furnishings for the home, such as blankets and candles are also a great way to improve your wellbeing and can help you to relax on darker days.”

Ultra LEDs is one of the UK’s leading e-tailers for high quality, great value LED lighting. For more information, please visit: www.ultraleds.co.uk