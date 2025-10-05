Broad Arrow presents Masters of Supercar History at Zürich Auction

SELECTION FEATURES SOME OF THE GREATEST SUPERCARS AND HYPERCARS FROM MOTORING HISTORY

BUGATTI ICONS INCLUDE CHIRON SPORT AND VEYRON EB 16.4 COUPE

HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT LAMBORGHINIS INCLUDE A 1967 MIURA P400 AND A 2010 REVENTÓN ROADSTER

RARE ROSSO FORMULA 1 2007 RED FERRARI 812 COMPETIZIONE APERTA OFFERED

MCLAREN P1 AND PORSCHE 918 SPYDER REPRESENT A GLORIOUS ERA OF HYPERCARS

AUCTION TO TAKE PLACE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2025 IN COLLABORATION WITH AUTO ZÜRICH

BICESTER, United Kingdom (2 October 2025) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is proud to present some of the most sought-after and technologically innovative supercars at its Zürich Auction. These are the cars that re-wrote the history books when it comes to design, engineering and performance, standing out in the world of collectable supercars.

Broad Arrow is the official auction partner of the Auto Zürich motorshow, taking place at Messe Zurich 30 October – 2 November, and will present a sale featuring over 60 of the world’s most highly collectable cars at the magnificent Dolder Grand hotel overlooking picturesque Lake Zürich on 1 November.

“We are extremely proud to offer international collectors some of the revered supercars and hypercars ever created”, says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments, Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions. “These are genuine icons of supercar history, from the 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 to a modern classic 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione A. These are cars that not only set new benchmarks for performance and style, they also showcased innovation that influenced and, in many cases, inspired the cars that followed them.”

2020 Bugatti Chiron Sport. Production of the Bugatti Chiron ended in 2024, immediately making each of the 500 produced even more collectible. Among the most desirable are the 60 Chiron Sports, which featured 18kg less weight which not only contributes to enhanced handling, but also enables the 8.0-litre, quad-turbo W16 engine to launch the Chiron Sport to 100km/h in only 2.4 seconds and go on to a limited top speed of 420km/h. Delivered new to Bugatti Geneva and finished in Deep Blue paintwork over Deep Blue and Grigio leather, this is a pristine example showing only 11,000km when consigned. Following a Bugatti-performed service in February 2024, the buyer will benefit from the next service being undertaken at the consignor’s expense.

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione A (Estimate: CHF 1’600’000 – CHF 2’000’000). Regarded as a spiritual successor to the famous 365 GTS/4 ‘Daytona’ Spider of 1969, the Ferrari 812 Competizione A (Aperta) featured the highest revving and most powerful normally aspirated engine ever fitted to a road-going Ferrari when it debuted.

Only 599 were produced and this Swiss-delivered example with only 94km delivery mileage is presented in rare Rosso Formula 1 2007 red paintwork with bespoke airbrushed Scuderia Ferrari fender shields. Its racing inspired interior includes chequered seats trimmed in Nero Alcantara with Cavallino Prancing Horses embroidered on the headrests in Rosso. Options fitted include a suspension lifter and passenger display. This excellent example of a great Ferrari Aperta is supplied with a full Ferrari Classiche ‘Yellow Book’.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Estimate: CHF 1’400’000 – CHF 1’500’000). Like the McLaren P1, the Porsche 918 Spyder defined a glorious era of hypercars. It’s evocative design hinted at the incredible performance provided by the combination of a 4.6-litre V8 and two electric motors, one on each axle, together generating 887 PS. 918 examples of Porsche’s hand-assembled halo car were produced, and car No.389 was delivered new to Switzerland where it was also fitted with the magnesium Weissach Package wheels. Its Liquid Metal Chrome Blue finish was a CHF 63’000 option and only three models were produced featuring this stunning exterior colour with a Mocha Brown leather interior. With only 6,452km at the time of consignment, this extremely collectable example was serviced in May 2025 and inspected by renowned Porsche historian, Jochen Bader in September 2025.

2008 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupé (Estimate: CHF 1’450’000 – CHF 1’550’000). Resplendent in rare Black Metallic over Anthracite Leather and Alcantara, this excellent example of the Veyron EB 16.4 Coupé is one of only 252 manufactured. Driven only 9,802km, it has had just two owners since new and features a full service history, the most recent of which was at Bugatti Zürich in April 2025 when four new Veyron-specific Michelin Pilot Sport PAX tyres were also fitted. With its 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine producing 1,001 PS and 1,250Nm of torque, this is a prime example of the original Veyron, a car which truly defined the modern hypercar.

1994 Jaguar XJ220 (Estimate: Estimate: CHF 420’000 – CHF 470’000). The 1980s was an era characterised by excess, one where the Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Countach and Porsche 959 were revered by an entire generation. Jaguar was enjoying success both in sales and in motorsport and it wanted its own poster car. That car was the XJ220 with elegant styling, typical Jaguar luxury and performance to match, with the XJ220 successfully targeting a top speed of 220mph (354km/h). First registered in France in 1994, this example has covered just 336 kilometres from new and has been meticulously maintained by its small number of owners, including extensive servicing at UK specialist, Don Law.

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 (Estimate: CHF 1’750’000 – CHF 2’000’000). The Lamborghini Miura was a revolution when it debuted at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show. At that time the Lamborghini name was relatively unknown, but all that changed with the Miura P400, at the time the fastest road car ever and still to this day, one of the most striking. Designed by legendary designer Marcello Gandini, only 275 were produced and this matching numbers example is finished in its original Rosso Miura colour with black interior. Originally delivered new in Italy, its current Swiss owner lavished it with a comprehensive restoration by Polo Storico Lamborghini between 2020 and 2022 after which it was issued a cherished Certificato di Autenticità.

2010 Lamborghini Reventón Roadster (Estimate: CHF 1’350’000 – CHF 1’650’000). Inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, the Lamborghini Reventón had all the credentials for a dogfight with its rivals. The 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show saw Lamborghini debut the Roadster version, of which only 15 were produced, each featuring dramatic design and all carbon-fibre bodywork that enveloped a wonderful 6.5-litre V12 which powered this bull to 100km/h in only 3.4 seconds. Finished in Grigio Reventón, a colour only available for the Roadster, its interior is trimmed in two-tone leather and Alcantara and this two-owner example has remained in Switzerland since registration and has covered only 2,423km.

2014 McLaren P1 (Estimate: CHF 1’100’000 – CHF 1’400’000). The spiritual successor to the mighty McLaren F1, the P1 was not only a marvel of design and engineering, it also spearheaded a new era of supercar performance using hybrid technology. It showcased McLaren’s ability to transfer its Formula 1 expertise into a road car and the combination of its 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 and 179 PS electric motor delivered a truly electrifying drive with a 0-100km/h time of only 2.8 seconds. The P1 is regarded as one of the “holy trinity of hypercars,” which includes the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder and this example, finished in Carbon Black with matching interior is a highly desirable model that was delivered new to its original owner in Switzerland in 2014.

“The Zurich Sale offers a supercar to suit all tastes,” says Yves Boitel, Car Specialist at Broad Arrow Auctions. “Whether you are a collector of modern supercars or prefer the timeless elegance of a seventies icon our curated selection presents some of the finest cars ever produced.”

Additional information on the Broad Arrow Zürich Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com . Members of the press interested in discussing any of the cars consigned to the auction or wish attending in person are invited to contact a member of the Broad Arrow press team.