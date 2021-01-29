A NORTH-EAST hospice is on the hunt for talented model-makers to take part in a model building competition to raise money for end-of-life care.

Butterwick Hospice Care is inviting anybody with a flair for design, engineering, and construction to enter the Butterwick Big Build by creating an original model based on the theme of ‘care’.

Fundraiser Sarah Preston said: “The last year has reinforced just how important the care we provide each other, and the care the Butterwick Hospice provides our communities, is.

“That’s why we made ‘Care’ our theme for the Butterwick Big Build – we’re hoping people will interpret this in any way they like, whether it’s doctors and nurses, hospitals and hospices, friends and families caring for one another, or anything else they can think of.

“Entries can be by built out of anything: building blocks, lolly sticks, cardboard boxes, toilet roll tubes – let your imagination go wild!”

The competition will feature separate categories for adults, older children, younger children, and infants. Building sets will be awarded to winners in each age group.

The first entry was sent in by Sarah’s son Samuel, aged 9, who recreated the Butterwick Hospice Care logo using his plastic building blocks alongside a rainbow-coloured heart.

He said: “I really like to build and use my imagination, so when I saw this challenge, I knew I wanted to get involved. I can’t wait to get started on a Big Build to go with the Butterwick logo I made.

“I have taken part in a few sponsored events for Butterwick and it makes me so proud to be able to help local children and their families.”

Entries can be submitted by visiting www.butterwick.org.uk/events and sending in a photo along with a £2 entry fee. All money raised will support the work undertaken by Butterwick Hospice Care throughout the North-East.

Entries close on March 31, and winners will be announced in early April. For more information, call 01642 628930 or email fundraising@butterwick.org.uk