BUSINESSES from across the North-East have thrown their support behind an ambitious cycle ride in aid of a North-East autism charity.

Twenty one cyclists and four businesses have pledged their support to Ride Infinity, a new sponsored cycle ride which will trace the logo of the North East Autism Society across the North of England.

The two-day ride is being held in August as part of the charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations, and organisers have spoken of their gratitude to the riders who will tackle the 162-mile route, as well as the North-East businesses which have thrown their support behind the endeavour.

Mark Rogerson, owner of event sponsor Gama Systems, said: ““There are parents and children out there who need really rely on the help NEAS provides, so I’m very proud to be helping them to help others.”

The charity’s fundraising manager Kevin Meikle said: “On behalf of everyone at NEAS and the hundreds of families who rely on the charity, I want to say a big thank you to our fantastic riding team.

“I also want to especially thank our event sponsors: Gama Systems, BGL, Leathers, Cleardata, and Activa. Without their support, this event – and all the good that’s going to come from it – wouldn’t be possible.”

Bob Wood, Deputy Managing Director of Cleardata, said: “The backing of the North-East business sector is so important in supporting community-based charities in these difficult times. This is why I’m placing my support behind this much needed cause.”

Kevin added: “The co-operation we’ve had from the North-East business community has been fantastic to see, and we hope that more businesses will step forward to join us over the next few weeks.”

The cyclists are training hard ahead of the ride. The planned route, which begins and ends at the charity’s headquarters in Chester-le-Street, will cover four counties, and when traced on a map, forms the NEAS infinity loop logo.

Anyone interested in taking part in or sponsoring Ride Infinity is asked to contact Sophie Clarke on 0191 4109 974 , or email sophie.clarke@ne-as.org.uk for sign up and available packages.