Bye, bye builders brew! Coffee knocks tea off top spot as tradespeople’s drink of choice

Should you offer a brew to a tradesperson working in your home, and do they actually expect one?

A new study by Markel Direct, the trades business insurance specialist, set out to answer those questions by surveying 500 homeowners and 500 tradespeople across the UK.

More than half of homeowners (53%) said they always offer a drink to tradespeople when they arrive or throughout a job, while a quarter (25%) said they do so often.

But tradespeople themselves are split on whether they expect the gesture, with 46% saying they do expect to be offered a drink, compared with 47% who say they do not. Meanwhile, more than a quarter (28%) said they are often not offered any refreshments at all.

What to offer? Coffee beats tea and water is Gen Z‘s drink of choice



For homeowners wondering what they should be offering, the traditional builder’s tea may no longer be the most popular option.

Coffee emerged as the most requested drink overall, overtaking tea as the top choice among tradespeople. It was particularly popular among older workers, with nearly two thirds (63%) of tradespeople aged over 55 naming coffee as their preferred drink. More than half (52%) of tradespeople with over 15 years of experience also chose coffee as their top choice.

Younger tradespeople are helping reshape the stereotype. Water was the most popular choice among 18–24 year-olds (44%), followed by tea (41%) and soft drinks (29%).

Energy drinks were also almost exclusively preferred by younger workers, with 17% of tradespeople under two years of experience choosing them compared with none aged over 55. Top 3 preferred drinks by tradesperson age group Age group 1st 2nd 3rd 18–24 Water (44%) Tea (41%) Soft drink (29%) 25–34 Water (43%) Coffee (38%) Tea (36%) 35–44 Coffee (46%) Water (42%) Tea (31%) 45–54 Tea (47%) Coffee (41%) Water (38%) 55+ Coffee (63%) Tea (42%) Water (15%)

By trade, electricians (53%) and installation workers (57%) are most likely to expect a drink, while building and construction workers (39%) are the least likely.

Offering a drink, even if the tradesperson declines it, may still be one of the staples of friendliness and courtesy.

Drink preferences also differ across the UK. Coffee dominates in much of the South and in Scotland, while tea remains a firm favourite in regions including the North East and West Midlands. In London and the East Midlands, water comes out on top, while Northern Ireland bucks the trend with soft drinks proving most popular.

Rob Rees, Divisional Director at Markel Direct, commented: “The cup of tea has long been a symbol of the relationship between homeowners and tradespeople – but as this study shows, times are changing. Coffee is now king for many, water is the go-to for younger workers, and the energy drink is making its way onto the round. What hasn’t changed is the gesture itself. Offering a brew, whatever form it takes, is a small act that sets the tone for the whole job. For tradespeople, that kind of hospitality goes a long way – and for homeowners, it’s often the start of a positive working relationship built on mutual respect.