HEATWAVE FAILS TO SAVE THE GREAT BRITISH STAYCATION

School summer holidays begin with UK breaks falling sharply as more Britons choose Europe instead

As schools break up for the summer and another heatwave grips Britain, the great British staycation is continuing to lose ground.

New tracking research from AllClear Travel Insurance reveals that UK holidays have fallen dramatically in popularity over the past two years, while millions more Britons are choosing short-haul breaks to Europe instead.

The figures challenge the long-held belief that hot UK summers encourage more people to holiday at home. Instead, travellers appear to be opting for destinations better equipped for prolonged high temperatures, with reliable sunshine, air-conditioned hotels, restaurants and public transport – and infrastructure better designed to cope with summer heat.

The findings come as millions of families prepare to head away for the school summer holidays, with one of the busiest travel periods of the year now underway.

The AllClear research found that 91% of UK adults plan to take a holiday this year, virtually unchanged from previous years (90% in 2024 and 89% in 2023), underlining the resilience of the travel market despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

However, where people are choosing to holiday is changing significantly.

The proportion planning a UK staycation has fallen from 59% in 2024 to just 45% this year—a drop of almost a quarter in just two years. Meanwhile, short-haul European holidays have climbed from 44% last year to 51% this summer, while long-haul travel has edged down slightly.

The trend is particularly pronounced among older travellers. Among over-55s, staycations have dropped from 56% to 45% in two years, while short-haul European breaks have increased from 44% to 49%. Among those with pre-existing medical conditions, UK holidays have fallen from 61% to 46%, while European trips have risen from 39% to 48%.

Spain remains Britain’s favourite European destination this summer, chosen by 40% of those heading to Europe, followed by Italy (22%), France (21%), Greece (18%), Portugal (16%), the Mediterranean islands (14%), Turkey (12%), Germany (11%), the Netherlands (8%) and Switzerland (7%).

The research also highlights changing holiday tastes.

Traditional beach holidays have fallen in popularity over the past year, dropping from 44% to 37%, while Airbnb-style accommodation has also declined from 18% to 12%.

Instead, holidaymakers are increasingly choosing hotel and pool holidays (24%), city breaks (26%), villa or private house holidays (13%) and romantic breaks (13%), suggesting travellers are looking for comfort, convenience and a broader range of experiences.

The emotional reasons for taking a holiday are also becoming more important.

Four in ten (40%) say the main reason for travelling abroad this year is to de-stress and switch off mentally. Meanwhile, more than one in five (22%) say they want a break from the economic gloom in the UK, up from 18% last year, while the same proportion say they are using their holiday to step back from hectic lives and reflect on.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at AllClear Travel Insurance comments: “The first day of the school summer holidays has traditionally marked the start of the great British staycation. But our findings suggest that trend is continuing to reverse.

“Holiday demand remains incredibly resilient, but we’re seeing a clear shift towards European destinations and away from UK breaks.

“While Britain is experiencing another heatwave, many travellers appear to be deciding that if they’re going to spend a week in 30-degree temperatures, they’d rather do it somewhere that’s built for it. Across much of southern Europe, hotels, restaurants, public transport and attractions are designed to cope with prolonged summer heat, with air conditioning and shaded spaces now part of everyday life. The UK simply isn’t equipped in the same way.

“As more holidaymakers head overseas in search of guaranteed sunshine, it’s worth remembering that extreme heat can put additional strain on the body, especially for those with existing medical conditions. Before you travel, make sure you accurately declare your medical history when arranging travel insurance. It’s a simple step that helps ensure you’re properly covered should you need medical assistance while you’re away.”