CAMERA, ACTION, GIFT CARD…

PEOPLE in Sunderland are “reeling” from the good news that they can now give the gift of movies, as the city’s Omniplex cinema joins the Sunderland Gift Card scheme.

The 12 screen cinema opened its doors in May and since then has become a regular feature of the local, social scene.

And now anyone stumped for what to buy the big screen fan in their life has the perfect solution available, with Omniplex signing up for the popular initiative.

The gift card can be used to buy tickets in-store and at concessions outlets at the cinema, making it a great present for people of all ages.

Elpitha Lyssary, Omniplex’s Marketing Manager NI & GB said the cinema was “delighted to join the Sunderland BID gift card scheme.”

“We believe this initiative provides a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with the local community and offer our patrons an attractive and convenient gift card option,” she said.

“By participating in this scheme, Omniplex aims to support local spending and contribute to the economic vibrancy of Sunderland.”

The cinema is the latest in a number of new sign ups to join the scheme,

including Yard 9 café at the Beacon of Light, Otto Coffee and The Bunker CIC, both at Stockton Road.

It brings the total of businesses that accept the card to 192 across a whole range of sectors, from retail to restaurants, leisure experiences and services such as hair and beauty.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID which runs the gift card scheme, welcomed Omniplex and the other new signees on board.

“The decision by Omniplex to open in Sunderland was a huge boost for the city centre and really well received,” she said.

“Despite only being here for a short time, the company has recognised the value of the gift card scheme and decided to join the scores of other businesses which now accept the card.

“It means it gives recipients even more choice on how to spend it and also helps support the local economy, keeping money in the city.”

Cards can be bought online or at sales points at the Bridges, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and the National Glass Centre.

They are also available as digital downloads which can be bought online and then go directly into the wallet of the recipient.

Gift cards can be bought at www.sunderlandgiftcard.com

The Sunderland Gift Card is also part of the GiftRound scheme which allows numerous people to contribute to give a card of bigger value rather than buying a number of individual cards.

Any businesses interested in signing up for the scheme should contact giftcard@sunderlandbid.co.uk for more information.