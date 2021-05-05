CANCER RESEARCH UK nurses will be running a monthly Cancer Awareness Roadshow starting on Thursday 6 May.

The roadshow, which is back on the road for the first time after the easing of restrictions, will be at The Dolphin Centre between 10am and 4pm on Thursday 6 May and then returning every month.

The roadshow, will have social distancing and safety measures in place to protect the public and staff, is part of Cancer Research UK’s continued commitment to making health information as accessible as possible to the public.

It was launched in 2006 supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by Ronan Keating and his family in memory of their mum Marie who died from breast cancer.

Ronan Keating said: “It’s more important than ever that people know to contact their GP if they notice any changes to their bodies that are unusual or persistent, and that there’s lots we can all do to help reduce the risk of cancer.

“The roadshow helps to get these messages out to people as they go about their daily lives in town centres, shopping malls and community centres. My family and I are very proud to support the Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow and we think our mum would be pleased with the work we are doing.”

Cancer Research UK nurses will be on hand to have conversations about the importance of spotting cancer earlier – when it is more likely to be treated successfully – and to support people to seek help from their GP if they notice anything that isn’t normal for them.

The nurses can talk to visitors about ways to reduce their risk of cancer by making positive health changes like stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet. They can also help people to identify steps they feel able to take and signpost towards free local services to support them. They can provide information about cancer screening, where relevant too.

With COVID-19 having caused disruption to cancer services across the UK, including impacting screening and diagnosis, conversations like this are more vital than ever. It may be more difficult for some people to get an appointment with their GP right now, but it’s so important to keep trying.

Visitors can access the roadshow anytime on the day to pick up information and speak with the nurses or schedule a repeat visit to get ongoing support. Keeping the public and staff safe is a top priority and the roadshow will have a range of social distancing and hygiene measures in place, in line with government guidance.

Lesley Green, Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Nurse Manager in the North East, said: “At a time when the world feels very different for many of us, it’s more important than ever that we continue to raise awareness of cancer.

“We are looking forward to talking to lots of people from Darlington about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer through changes like stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake and keeping a healthy weight. Experts estimate around 4 in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK, largely through changes like these.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic and it’s vital that people continue to seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when it’s spotted at an early stage, which is why it’s so important to listen to your body and to tell your doctor if you notice a change that isn’t normal for you.”

Due to ongoing restrictions, dates and locations for the roadshow are subject to change and an updated list is available at cruk.org/roadshow.

One topic that the nurses are keen to draw attention to is how to stay safe in the sun.

Lesley said: “Whatever your age, the best way to enjoy the sun safely and protect your skin from sunburn is to use a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen.

“The sun can be strong enough to burn from mid-March to mid-October in the UK. When you’re out enjoying the weather, sit under a tree with lots of leaves or a parasol instead of under the direct sun. Spending time in the shade when the sun is at its strongest, between 11am and 3pm, is a great way of protecting your skin.

“Try loose long-sleeved tops instead of sleeveless ones. The more skin that’s covered by your clothing, the better protection you’re getting. Add sunglasses and a hat to complete your look. Wide brimmed hats offer protection for the neck and ears as well as the front of the face. And don’t forget to apply sunscreen to the bits you can’t cover. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and a 4 or 5-star rating.”

Around 50,000 people visit one of Cancer Research UK’s four Cancer Awareness Roadshows each year.

To find out more about how to reduce the risk of cancer and detect it early, visit cruk.org/prevent or cruk.org/spotcancerearly.

To view an up-to-date list of roadshow dates and locations please visit cruk.org/roadshow or follow the North East Roadshow team on Twitter at @CRUKroadshow_NE