Candlelighters issues guidance on symptoms for International Childhood Cancer Day.

Yorkshire children’s cancer charity Candlelighters has published advice on how to spot the symptoms of childhood cancer, as part of International Childhood Cancer Day on Sunday February 15th.

Emily Wragg is the CEO of Candlelighters and says: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults. Whereas many cancers in adults are influenced by risk factors or the natural ageing of the body, childhood cancers do not have a known cause. The types of cancers children get are often different to cancers in adults too. The most common types of cancers in children aged 0-14 years are leukaemias, brain and other central nervous system (CNS) tumours, and lymphomas.

She continues: “The number of children who develop cancer is much lower than the number of adults who develop cancer, but still, four families every day in the UK will receive this heartbreaking news. Early diagnosis of childhood cancer can be crucial, and we want parents to feel confident they can spot the signs and symptoms.”

Emily emphasises that childhood cancer symptoms can be very similar to other illnesses and vary between children. The following symptoms are usually not cancer, but please visit your doctor if your child has any of these. Knowing these signs and symptoms can aid in early diagnosis.

Continued, unexplained weight loss.

Headaches, often with early morning vomiting.

Increased swelling or persistent pain in the bones, joints, back or legs.

Lump or mass, especially in the abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis or armpits.

Development of excessive bruising, bleeding or rash.

Constant, frequent, or persistent infections.

A whitish colour behind the pupil.

Nausea that persists, or vomiting without nausea.

Constant tiredness or noticeable paleness.

Eye or vision changes that occur suddenly or persist.

Recurring or persistent fevers of unknown origin.

It is also important for families to know that childhood cancer symptoms often appear in clusters, are persistent, and can be progressive. While these traits do not automatically mean cancer, parents should trust their instincts and speak to a doctor if they are concerned.

Research is being done to better understand what causes cancer in children. Parents of children with cancer can sometimes feel like something they did, or didn’t do, caused their child’s cancer. But the causes of childhood cancers remain unknown, and there is no known way to prevent them; no one should feel blamed.

Emily concludes: “This year, on International Childhood Cancer Day, we’re reflecting on the challenges of childhood cancer, and celebrating how our shared efforts are creating real change around the world.

“Survival of childhood cancers in the UK has drastically increased since the 1970s. Now, 80% of children and young people diagnosed with cancer will survive for at least ten years. There is, however, much work still to be done to improve survival across different types of cancers and to make the process of living through and beyond treatment better for children.”

Learn more about spotting the early symptoms of childhood cancer, and treatments, by visiting https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/support-for-families/about-childrens-cancer/