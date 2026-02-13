Five unmissable ways to experience the Innsbruck region this spring

Spring is coming! It’s the ideal time to go out and explore, and nowhere does springtime quite as spectacularly as the Alps

Trail running, cycling, golf and high-altitude skiing – Innsbruck’s spring season invites active travellers to enjoy the Alps at their most diverse and dynamic.

Spring in Innsbruck is a season of colour and contrasts, where snow-capped peaks still promise exhilarating ski days, while the valley below awakens in a wash of fresh green meadows, blossom-lined paths, and sun-drenched terraces.

Alpine adventure blends seamlessly with café culture and city strolls in spring – the season of renewal, energy, and possibility.

From new outdoor adventures to city sights, here are five unmissable ways to experience Innsbruck in spring.

Hit the ground running

Longer days and milder temperatures mark the start of the trail-running season in the Innsbruck region.

The dramatic mountain scenery of hills and plateaus around Innsbruck provides the perfect terrain for the first runs of the season.

Runners can enjoy the glow of the crisp alpine air and the warming spring sunshine on a rich and varied network of routes that weave through flowering meadows, forest paths and alongside rushing streams.

For an easy reintroduction to the sport, the lower trails along the Rivers Inn and Sill are ideal, passing small parks that quickly fill with sun-seekers as the season unfolds.

More ambitious runners can challenge themselves on the Höttinger-Höfe trail (once it’s snow-free), climbing through pine-scented woodland and past historic farms to heights of up to 735 metres above sea level.

Wherever you choose to run, the landscape’s variety provides an enticing pull to get out there and experience it.

Soak up the sun on a city stroll

Springtime brings the aged alleyways of Innsbruck’s old town back to life. Café terraces spill out onto Maria-Theresien-Strasse, the city’s elegant main boulevard, while shop windows showcase fresh seasonal collections.

The market square becomes a favourite spot to linger in the sunlight, offering postcard-perfect views of the River Inn and the colourful row of Mariahilf houses framed by the dramatic Nordkette mountains.

From 27 March to 6 April 2026, the square hosts Innsbruck’s traditional Easter Market. Visitors can browse local handicrafts, decorative treasures and regional specialities, enjoy live music and traditional events and experience one of the year’s first open-air cultural highlights.

Practice your swing in panoramic scenery

Few pastimes lend themselves to spring as well as golf, perfect for boosting circulation and honing concentration skills.

The Golfpark Mieminger Plateau offers one of Austria’s most scenic settings. Often opening as early as mid-March, this 27-hole course sits amid lush green meadows with the snow-capped Mieming mountain range rising majestically in the background.

It is recognised as one of Austria’s official Leading Golf Courses since 2025, renowned for its outstanding quality and design. Visitors will also find a wide range of accommodation options nearby, from luxurious spa hotels to charming guesthouses and cosy holiday homes.

Nothing comes close to this for an ideal golfing escape.

Go pedalling for pleasure

Spring is prime cycling season in the Innsbruck region, with routes well suited to leisurely riders and families as well as keen cyclists.

A standout choice is the Inn Cycle Path, which follows the River Inn as it meanders through Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The section west of Innsbruck towards Silz is especially charming, combining gentle riding with culinary discovery along the way. Hungry cyclists can stop at 24 locations offering local produce such as honey, schnapps, sausages, and freshly baked home-made bread.

Families may prefer the Rund um Natters route, a relaxed circuit that winds through forests and flower-filled meadows, passing through the picturesque Tyrolean village of Natters and is a perfect introduction to cycling in the Alps.

Glide into spring on the slopes

For those not ready to say goodbye to snow-white slopes, spring skiing remains a highlight in the Innsbruck region.

The Axamer Lizum ski area stays open until mid-April, celebrating the season’s finale with its famously colourful Ugly Skiing Day.

In Kühtai, where the ski lifts start at an impressive 2,020 metres above sea level, excellent snow conditions often last until the end of April. With convenient ski-in/ski-out accommodation, guests can glide straight from their doorstep onto the slopes.

Even later into the season, the Stubai Glacier, just 50 minutes from Innsbruck by public transport, offers skiing well into May.

Sun-soaked runs, relaxed breaks on mountain restaurant terraces and a laid-back vibe, make this the perfect end to winter and an ideal way to welcome spring.

However you prefer to experience the outdoors, Innsbruck’s spring season calls active travellers to enjoy the Alps at their most varied and vibrant.