Cannabis in the cosmetic industry: is CBD an elixir for beauty?

Over the past few years, the beauty industry has witnessed multiple innovative concepts, but an increasingly popular trend is the adoption of Cannabis for skin care and hair products. This green revolution captured the attention of customers worldwide who are looking for new ways to prevent the signs of ageing thanks to the antioxidants present in Cannabis. Still, the plant may also come with other essential benefits for skin and hair, as it provides deep nourishment and alleviates skin conditions like acne thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. Moreover, CBD products might also boost hair growth. So, is Cannabis an elixir for beauty? In this article, you can find the main benefits of the plant and CBD oil:

What’s CBD?

CBD (or cannabidiol) is an active ingredient in Cannabis. This essential component is non-psychoactive as it acts as a modulator for CB1 receptors in the brain. It comes with multiple benefits for the physical and mental well-being of consumers. For instance, CBD products can be used to treat chronic pain, soreness and redness, inflammations, and various skin conditions. It could also be a treatment that alleviates the symptoms of mental disorders, anxiety, and depression. Nowadays, it can be found anywhere: gummies, lollipops, creams, oils, and vapes. Still, today’s beauty industries would put a label on their products, greenwashing their brand just to increase sales. So, to fully benefit from CBD, consider purchasing some autoflower weed seeds from a trustworthy source that let you rapidly grow a marijuana plant indoors. By cultivating Marijuana, you can make CBD oil in the comfort of your own home, taking advantage of the multi-purpose plant that can heal both your body and mind.

It could have anti-aging properties

Since it comes from a natural plant, unsurprisingly, CBD has antioxidant properties. But how can it help with the ageing of the skin? The skin is the largest organ in our bodies, so it’s the reflection of inner turmoil caused by sleepless nights, stress, and the overall lifestyle, including diet and alcohol consumption. Understandably, it’s a top priority to have a beautiful appearance that shows no age.

Ageing is a natural process, but there are also many external factors that make it more visible, like exposure to the sun, pollutants in the environment, and even some makeup products that stop the natural production of collagen. Cannabis has various antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress caused by free radicals. CBD can neutralise the free radicals, maintaining skin elasticity and promoting a youthful appearance.

It can alleviate severe acne

Acne is a common problem many people face, especially during young age. Also, treating it can be an endless process, as it can reappear easily, and that’s why it’s essential to perform proper medical research to understand the underlying cause. There are many products on the market that promise great results, but they may also have multiple silicones that can worsen your condition. On the other hand, according to a 2022 study, CBD has inflammatory properties that help reduce even severe acne conditions. The leading causes of acne are usually the overproduction of sebum, excessive shedding of skin cells, growth of bacteria, and inflammation. Moreover, another study suggests that CBD also has antifungal and antibacterial benefits, preventing the factors that could promote the appearance of acne skin. Women can also experience hormonal acne, which happens due to the fluctuation of hormones in the body, and it can be triggered by thyroid diseases, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and birth control. All these diseases result in clogged skin cells and pores and inflammations, which, as we said before, can be efficiently treated with Cannabis products.

CBD oil nourishes the skin

One thing is for sure: any woman wants glowy, moisturised skin. CBD is rich in omega fatty acids, like omega-3 and omega-6, which build some barriers on the skin and ensure full hydration. Having a dehydrated skin that lacks water and a dry skin that lacks oil can happen because of the usage of certain ingredients in products that are not right for your skin type, hormonal imbalance, not drinking enough water or conditions like dermatitis. These common problems make your skin more prone to the appearance of acne, so it’s crucial to ensure a deep nourishment. You can find moisturisers and oils that contain CBD, but these products are most likely accompanied by other harmful chemicals. So, to ensure 100% natural-origin ingredients, the experts at Mephisto Genetics can provide you with qualitative seeds to grow Cannabis indoors and make your own CBD oil for a radiant skin.

CBD may boost hair growth

CBD may boost hair growth thanks to the endocannabinoid system present throughout your body, which helps regulate functions like digestion, sleep, and mood. The chemicals from Cannabis (cannabinoids), like CBD, interact with some receptors in the system, including hair follicles, promoting the growth of their cells, hence, stimulating the growth of new hairs. The effectiveness of CBD oil for the scalp is still widely researched, but it’s a safe option to avoid other chemical substances that could damage the health of your hair. So, make sure you opt for masks, conditioners, shampoos, and serums that have a proven natural origin, or try to make the oil at home as a safer option.

The bottom line

The elixir of beauty is certainly a healthy lifestyle that keep at bay the effects of external and internal factors that can damage your body. Having a routine is crucial to live in harmony, but to have a proper skin care routine is just as important. Cannabis based products can help you discover the multiple benefits of the natural plants, so introducing CBD as the main component of your daily skin care routine can surprise you long-term.