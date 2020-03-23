A TYNESIDE care home has created a hand-washing music video to encourage others to follow hygiene advice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents and staff at Willowdene Care Home, on Victoria Road West, Hebburn, recorded themselves washing their hands to Max Bygraves’ “You Need Hands”.

It has been uploaded to social media to demonstrate good hand-washing technique and encourage others to follow suit. You can watch the video on Facebook here.

Those seen in the video include resident Edward Hay, activities coordinator Christine Chandler, Hill Care Group development officer Rachael Hindle, carers Pauline Easton and Dawn Hurst and resident Sonya Sultman.

Sonya said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. I never knew washing your hands could be so much fun.”

Edward added: “That was so much fun.”

Michael Beaney, home manager at Willowdene Care Home, said: “We wanted to make hand-washing fun, rather than a chore. Everyone had a great time making the video and I’m so proud of our staff and residents.”