North East charity celebrates 20 years of ‘Clown Doctors’ bringing laughter to children in hospital

The pioneering programme that has brought laughter, comfort and emotional support to thousands of children in hospital across the North East is celebrating a major milestone this year.

Children’s Heart Unit Fund (Chuf) is marking 20 years of its Clown Doctors programme, a unique initiative that supports children and families at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

For two decades, professionally trained performers, known as Clown Doctors, have worked alongside NHS staff to help ease anxiety, build confidence and create moments of joy for young patients undergoing treatment for serious heart conditions.

Arriving each week with red noses, music and playful energy, the Clown Doctors do far more than entertain. Their work is rooted in emotional care – helping children feel calmer before procedures, supporting families during difficult moments and bringing light to what can be overwhelming experiences.

Since launching in 2006, the programme has supported thousands of children, young people and families, becoming a valued part of the patient experience at the Freeman Hospital.

To celebrate, Chuf has released a new series of short films to mark the anniversary, showcasing the impact of the programme over the past two decades.

The films highlight how Clown Doctors help transform the hospital environment, building trust with young patients, encouraging interaction and offering reassurance in moments of fear or uncertainty.

Families involved in the programme describe the difference it makes as “incredible”, with many saying the visits help children feel more like themselves during treatment.

The support also extends beyond the hospital setting. Through virtual Very Special Meetings, children can reconnect with the Clown Doctors after returning home, providing ongoing reassurance and continuity of care.

Looking ahead to the next 20 years

As part of the anniversary campaign, Chuf is now calling on businesses and supporters across the North East to help sustain the programme for future generations. A donation of £6,000 per year funds a Clown Doctor, helping ensure regular visits can continue for children and families when they need them most.

Charlotte Campbell, Director of Fundraising and Operations said: “For 20 years, our Clown Doctors have brought laughter, comfort and connection to children and families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. This programme is about so much more than entertainment, it’s about emotional wellbeing, trust and human connection. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re looking ahead to ensure this vital support continues for many more families across our region.”

To find out more about the Clown Doctors programme, watch the anniversary films or support the campaign, visit: https://www.chuf.org.uk/sponsor-a-clown-doctor/