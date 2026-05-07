Why “injury is not the end of the road” for Tia as he takes on second Sunderland City Run

Dr Tia Attia and University of Sunderland colleagues Sara Johnston, Paula Treadwell, and Sarah Hindess

A University of Sunderland academic who is still receiving surgery following a martial arts injury six years ago is tackling one of the north-east’s biggest running events for a second year in a row.

Dr Tia Attia, an Academic Tutor in the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, took part in the Sunderland City Run last year, marking a powerful milestone after a year-long recovery from hip surgery.

Tia, who is also a graduate of the University and Team Sunderland Elite Athlete, was competing in karate competition in 2020 as student when he felt an intense pain in his hip during the match.

After years of GP and hospital appointments and referrals, Tia was told that he needed a hip replacement because he had arthritis, which was caused by a cartilage tear during the 2020 karate competition. Tia also had a labrum tear and impingement (damage to the joint cartilage and some pinching in the joint) and underwent surgery in 2024.

Before surgery, Tia was an active member at competition level in different clubs at the University, including snow sports, badminton and climbing, as well as karate, hyrox and weightlifting.

Tia, 33, who is currently on the list for a second surgery, reflected on what it was like being unable to train.

He said: “Going from an elite, active lifestyle to absolutely nothing wasn’t just physically draining; it was mentally crushing. There were dark moments when even walking across a room felt impossible, and I truly questioned if I would ever feel like myself again.

“People often don’t see the relentless pain, the sleepless nights, or the gruelling rehabilitation required just to stay positive.”

Tia managed three kilometres in the Sunderland City Run 2025. Fast forward to April this year, and Tia ran the Manchester Marathon alongside University colleagues Sara Johnston, Paula Treadwell, and Sarah Hindess – completing the full 42.2km distance (26.2 miles).

Now, Tia is making his Sunderland City Run comeback as he takes on the 10k on Sunday 17 May.

Through sharing his story, he hopes to show that “Injury is not the end of the road. In fact, it can be the beginning of a far more profound journey. A setback doesn’t stop you from achieving your dreams or returning to your peak, it simply changes the terrain.

“I decided to do what I can, while I can, before regret ever gets the chance.”

Tia, who lives in Sunderland but is originally from Cairo, Egypt, is running for the University’s Futures Fund, a scholarship programme for students to unlock their potential.

Tia, who completed his PhD in Pharmacy at the University in 2023, said: “Running for the Futures Fund is my way of giving back to a community that has given me so much, and of continuing to represent the values we stand for strength, perseverance, and ambition.

“Having been a student myself, I know exactly how vital scholarships and financial support are. I feel it is my duty to give back to the University of Sunderland, a place that is part of my identity. By running, I hope to increase the University’s exposure so more students can benefit from the same life-changing support I once had.”

Tia won’t be alone, fellow Manchester Marathon runner, Sara Johnston will also be joining him on the Sunderland City Run.

Sara, Timetabling Coordinator in Academic Registry and Governance, has ran in the Sunderland City Run for the Futures Fund for the past two years.

She said: “As an ex-student and employee of the University, I am proud that I can contribute to supporting students in developing their careers and aspirations.”

It’s not too late to join our University Futures Fund team for the Sunderland City Run on Sunday 17 May 2026.

There are a limited number of places available for runners in the half marathon and 10k events on 17 May, charged at just £10 (usual price £27-£39). Find out more and sign up here.

For more information on the scholarships and bursaries available at the University of Sunderland: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/scholarships-and-bursaries