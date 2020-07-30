A local company have fought off competition from local and national providers to win a tender from Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.

With its head office in Darlkington, Care Matters Homecare company will become a primary care provider for the authority from July and expects to recruit a minimum of 50 additional local carers.

The contract which which has been awarded for an initial two year term will cover the Parkfield, Oxbridge, Stainsby Hill, Ingleby Barwick East and Yarm districts Lisa Spark, Managing Director of Care Matters Homecare said, ‘We’re a local business which prioritises quality of care.

’We are delighted to have been successful in this procurement process and be working with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council to deliver high quality care services to local people.

‘Its been a challenging time for the industry recently and we’re proud of the work our care teams have continued to provide to those needing care in the area. We’d like to thank the council for this opportunity and are looking forward to expanding our growth in the Stockton-on-Tees area and creating more key worker jobs“

Care Matters Homecare is a privately owned, locahome care business with offices in Darlington, Stockton and Middlesbrough.

The business delivers private and council care packages covering personal and domestic care and a number of complex care services.

Care Matters Homecare is part of The Newlands Group, which includes leading Healthcare, Construction and Engineering recruitment specialists, Tribe Recruitment. The group employs in the region of 300 staff across Teesside with a turnover in excess of £8M.