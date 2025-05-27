Seriös Group strengthens its leadership to drive growth

DRIVING GROWTH … Seriös Group’s new executive leadership team, left to right: Alex Bookless CTO; Sam Condren CFO; Lee Rorison CEO; Leanne Cullen COO, and Robin Cordy CCO

A LEADING data solutions consultancy has announced a new executive leadership team to deliver its ambitious growth strategy.

Seriös Group has appointed four new senior executives to strengthen leadership across operations, commercial, finance and technology. The move comes as the company celebrates its fifth anniversary and unveils a new five-year plan for growth focused on the huge potential of Seriös ONE, the company’s AI data solution technology.

Lee Rorison, Founder and CEO at Seriös Group, explained: “Our first five years have been hugely successful, but we feel this is only the start. To take us to the next level and achieve the company’s ambitious goals, we needed to strengthen our leadership team.

“We’ve been very targeted in building this team, bringing in people who can help us grow in the right way. These appointments strengthen our leadership and give us the experience and energy to take the business forward.”

Seriös Group’s new appointments are: Leanne Cullen, Chief Operating Officer (COO); Sam Condren, Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Robin Cordy, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO); and Alex Bookless, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Leanne joined Seriös Group late last year, bringing over 20 years of experience from senior roles at Waterstons, where she specialised in delivery and project management. She also has a background in business intelligence. Leanne initially joined as Head of Delivery before stepping up to the role of COO.

Leanne said: “I’ve joined Seriös Group at a time of opportunity, challenge and momentum. I’m looking forward to bringing lessons I’ve learned elsewhere into play here, helping us scale with purpose and avoid some of the common growing pains.”

Sam brings over 25 years’ experience as a chartered accountant, joining from her own practice where she served as non-exec CFO for Seriös Group and supported other fast-growth businesses across diverse industries. Her close work with banks and venture capital gives her a strong understanding of the financial frameworks that underpin sustainable scaling.

She explained: “My focus is on driving sustainable growth by making smart, scalable decisions. I’ll be working closely with the leadership team to ensure our financial planning supports long-term goals. It’s about building a strong financial foundation so the business can scale with confidence and resilience.”

In his new role as CCO, Robin will lead sales, marketing and product management. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector and joins from his own tech growth consultancy, where he worked as non-exec CMO for Seriös Group. Previously, he spent a decade in director roles at construction tech firm NBS.

He said: “I’m very excited to have joined, as I’ve already seen what a fantastic organisation Seriös Group is. The data space is incredibly exciting and is foundational for the success of AI, so there are a lot of companies out there that need what we offer.”

Alex joins Seriös Group from Waterstons, where he was Technical Director and a board member. He sees his new CTO role as thinking about the future and how the company can scale and grow while continuing to hit ambitious targets.

He explained: “Part of my role will be ensuring we’re thinking about emerging trends and what they mean for us, our services and clients. Another part will be working closely with the executive leadership team to ensure our ways of working are continuously improving and maturing to meet the expectations of our clients.”

Lee added: “I’m incredibly proud of our new executive leadership team. Leanne, Sam, Robin and Alex bring the talent, experience and energy we need, and they’re fully invested in our people-first, high-performance culture. We have a very clear vision of where we want to be and now have the team to deliver on our ambition.

“Every business needs help with its data and that won’t change, no matter what technology trends come along. Our approach to rapidly deliver business value, rather than over-engineered data solutions, is what sets us apart.”

To find out more about Seriös Group visit: www.seriosgroup.com