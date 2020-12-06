Hemp is a part of the marijuana plant and it contains CBD or cannabidiol. The extraction is mainly done by well-established and legally operating companies utilizing a few different extraction methods which can include anything from alcohol extraction to CO2 and propane or butane extraction, here you can read further information on what they entail.

By far the CO2 method of extraction has been revered as the best however any other that does not involve adding any chemicals to it, can also be safe. When these are practiced one would end up with wither and oil or solid substance at the end of the process.

The oils, which are called Trichomes, come from the different parts of the plant. The CBD is separated from the glands of the hemp plant to produce this oil. There are over 120 different cannabinoids present in any given plant, depending on the strain, but one thins is constant in all of them, the presence of THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which in human products is the hallucinogenic that gets you high.

Medicinal CBD, What We Know So Far

CBD no less, has been highly regarded in some medical fields and now made legal in most parts of the United States, as a medicinal component and is used in the treatment and research of many health conditions and common ailments in both humans and animals such as horses, dogs, and cats.

The treatment of all of these conditions has brought science one big step closer to instilling their faith in it and giving many manufacturers the go-ahead to produce some very specific medications. The passing of the “Hemp Bill” in 2018 made it legal to sell hemp products and hemp in the U.S. however one must keep in mind that not all of these products are legal.

Many have included them in their diets as supplements and this is fine, however, if it claims to be “therapeutic”, this would be something you should be skeptical about. Another thing to know is that it can only be included in cosmetic items if it has less than 0.3% THC. In treating human conditions, it has been seen to aid in mitigating seizures, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia – a muscle disorder, pain and inflammation, Crohn disease with scientific evidence to support them. Further prescribed treatments can be found on this government website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/medical-cannabis/

Can Pets Take It Too?

The simple answer to this is – yes. And this comes from various tests and user reviews of pet owners who have been giving their animals CBD and Hemp products all around the world. There has been minimal to none evidence that hemp products are toxic to animals, although the proper manufacturer’s dosage must be followed at all times with whatever format you give them, and do not overdo it.

The first time you introduce it to your canine or feline, make sure it is the smallest dose and keep it that way for at least 2 weeks before upping it. If he doesn’t like the taste and it’s a new packet or bottle, hide in something such as tincture drops in his water or milk, and capsules in his wet food or treats.

You could also avoid the hiding by just giving them a hemp dog treat now and then when he is being a good boy or girl, which they are guaranteed to love and not shy away from. It will have all the benefits and none of the bad taste. Usually, any hemp products made for both man or animal needs to have less than 0.3% THC in it. Also, it is highly suggested to consult your vet before you buy a hemp product, perhaps they can recommend a good quality one.

Unlike the CBD medication that has been prescribed for humans, for pets, as yet there are none and neither has it been approved by any of the authorities such as the Veterinary Medicines Directorate or Food Standards Agency, which is why it is safer to give the pet’s things such as treats and tinctures, which will have passed the FDA and approved as the legal limit.

Benefits of CBD Products for Pets

Even with not much pharmacological evidence of CBD on pets, there are a few online studies that have been made public by those research institutions have done so, for instance, the Open Science Platform, “Frontiers” has published one such report on their website regarding the research done on the efficacy of Cannabidiol treatment on Osteoarthritic dogs.

This led to a result in the elimination of half of the symptoms, and with no side-effects when pets were given 2mg/kg of CBD 2 times a day. This is not to say that it has been concluded but that there are seeing positive results.

Due to the presence of the endocannabinoid system in pets and humans, CBD has worked wonders for these pet owners as mentioned above. Positive results have been seen to do some of the following, and this is from several different sources:

Act as a powerful painkiller for them

Helped relieve their stress and anxiety

Helped control their pets’ seizures

Helped to promote faster wound healing

Helped alleviate inflammation in their joints

Acted as an Antiemetic (helped them stop vomiting and feeling nauseous)

Helped calm their pets while traveling (in the air and on the road)

Helped stimulate their appetite when they weren’t feeling well

Slowed down the growth of tumors and certain types of cancers such as colon cancer

Aided on a holistic level to promote overall health and wellness of their pooches

What more could you ask for from one natural thing? And this list above is just the observation of pet owners, imagine what wonderful things we will see when it is made completely legal and available to us in all stores and all around the world? As with anything new you introduce to your pets’ diet, be very careful not to give them a cheaper alternative to the pure, organic stuff, no matter how beautifully it is packaged. Not all manufacturers have pet’s good health at the forefront of their products.