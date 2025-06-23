Chef Woof: Taking Over the North East, One Wagging Tail at a Time

Across the North East, a quiet revolution is happening in pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels, and it’s being led by dogs. Or more accurately, by Chef Woof, the premium dog treat brand that’s becoming a must-stock for hospitality venues that want to attract loyal, four-legged patrons and their owners.

A New Kind of Customer Experience

In an era where dog-friendly spaces are more popular than ever, venues are beginning to realise that catering to canine customers is no longer a novelty, it’s a necessity. Enter Chef Woof: a chef-inspired, natural dog treat brand that’s redefining how businesses approach dog hospitality.

Created with the same attention to flavour, texture and quality as high-end human snacks (but designed entirely for dogs), Chef Woof’s treats are clean, low-odour and delightfully mess-free, perfect for front-of-house environments.

Whether it’s the crunchy Woof Nuts, smoky Bark Ribs, or hearty Pawhawk Steak, the treats are proving to be irresistible to dogs and a smart investment for business owners looking to enhance the customer experience.

Tailored for Trade

What sets Chef Woof apart isn’t just the product, it’s the approach. Their dedicated Trade Dog Treat Range is designed specifically for hospitality and retail partners. From pubs and garden centres to pet shops and cafés, businesses can order trade-sized cases and receive free promotional materials like branded menu cards and signage to help create a welcoming, dog-friendly environment.

Chef Woof is making it easy for venues to stand out and for customers to remember which spot always has a treat on hand for their pup.

North East Leads the Pack

While Chef Woof’s reach is growing across the UK, the North East is becoming a stronghold for the brand. With its vibrant pub culture, thriving café scene and close-knit local communities, the region is embracing the dog-friendly movement with open arms (and open treat jars).

Pubs and restaurants from Newcastle to Durham are recognising the value of going the extra mile for their dog-owning guests. Longer dwell times, increased footfall and a reputation for warmth and inclusivity are just some of the benefits being reported by early adopters.

And with Chef Woof providing the tools, the treats and the community buzz, it is easier than ever for businesses to join the movement.

How to Get Involved

If you are a North East venue looking to join the growing list of dog-friendly destinations, the process is simple:

Order a Trade Pack : Start with a Mixed Starter Case or pick your best-sellers.

Display with Pride : Use Chef Woof’s free branded menu cards to let customers know their dogs are welcome and catered for.

Engage Locally : Host a treat event or just spread the word online. Chef Woof supports its stockists with shared promotions and features on their platforms.

Watch the Community Grow : When dogs are happy, their owners stick around and they tell their friends.

Final Thoughts

Chef Woof is proving that dog-friendliness isn’t just a bonus, it’s good business. By helping hospitality venues embrace the needs of pet owners with high quality and chef-crafted treats, they are transforming everyday visits into memorable experiences.

And in the North East, the message is spreading fast: if your venue wants to be known as the place where every guest—two-legged or four—is treated like family, Chef Woof is the perfect partner. Because when the dogs are happy, everyone’s happy!