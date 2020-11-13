If you are thinking about buying the CBD hemp flower, let me tell you that you are in for a huge surprise. There are so many different strains that your head will probably start spinning once the time comes for you to choose the right one for you. Oh, don’t worry, you’ll be able to get useful info on all of those and all it takes is a little time before you find the perfect strain.

Taking one simple look at Cheef Botanicals will help you understand just how many different strains there are on the market. Today, we are talking about one of those. It’s called the Silver Surfer and it’s time to see what it is that it actually has to offer, so that you can decide if it is the right type for you or not. If it turns out not to be perfect for your needs, do me a favor and keep on looking. You’ll get there eventually.

So, the Silver Surfer. Sounds exotic, doesn’t it? Are you imagining yourself surfing, trying to tame some mad waves while all covered in silver paint? Well, that’s certainly not what you will be getting from this particular CBD hemp flower. You can let your imagination run wild all you want, but you will eventually have to get back to reality and learn what it is that this strain has to offer, and that’s what we are going to see right now.

High CBD Concentration

You are most likely already aware of the fact that different flowers contain completely different amounts of Cannbidiol, which is the substance that carries all those amazing benefits that people are talking about. What does this mean for you and the choice you have to make? It means that you should take note of the Cannabidiol concentration in the flower you are choosing.

The Silver Surfer is definitely high in CBD, which means that the product is rather strong and that can be of huge importance. Certain issues, such as anxiety and similar usually call for the use of stronger products if you want to solve them. In terms of this particular flower, it would mean that you wouldn’t have to use huge amounts of it in order to treat specific symptoms, since, as already mentioned, the product is strong.

Anxiety is not the only issue that the flowers can help with, as you can see here: http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/10/26/5-benefits-of-smoking-cbd-hemp-flowers/

Zero THC

In addition to checking the concentration of Cannabidiol when choosing a strain, people are also often curious about the concentration of THC, as they should be. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the substance that can be found in a lot of different cannabis plants and it is the one that has psychedelic effects, which is why you definitely need to check its concentration in the flower. Usually, people are happiest with those strains with low THC concentration.

Well, the Silver Surfer is definitely low on THC. In fact, as you can see when you start researching this specific strain, it contains zero THC, meaning that you won’t need to worry about any kinds of psychedelic effects whatsoever. That speaks volumes about its safety and I’m sure that you are, in fact, willing to take only the safe products out there. With the Silver Surfer, you won’t have any reasons for concern.

Earthy & Blueberry Flavor

It’s not surprising to hear that some people might not like the flavor of certain CBD hemp flowers. What’s more, the same can be said for the oils, which is why you get to hear about a lot of people trying to enhance the flavor of their CBD oil one way or another. If you are interested in learning more about that, you can go here to get some great ideas about how to mask this flavor.

Masking the flavor of the flowers, though, can be a bit trickier. That’s why you need to think of the taste before buying your particular strain. When the Silver Surfer is in question, it has an amazing earthy and blueberry flavor that is sure to be liked by almost everyone. Sure, there might be people who don’t like blueberries, but if you do like them, you’ll like this flower too.