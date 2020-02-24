Before delving into the results of several scientific articles, a basic understanding of what CBD oil is and how it works can serve as a solid foundation. Armed with this information, we can begin to build a complete representation of all of CBD’s potentials.

CBD oil relieves pain

For millennia, cannabis has found its place in the treatment of various illnesses. Today, the use of cannabidiol for therapeutic purposes continues and has been legalized in more than 24 countries around the world.

We are seeing CBD oil being advised for athletes as well as for patients. If the World Health Organization gives each local authority the freedom to define the legality or not of its use, more and more patients attribute to its real therapeutic virtues.

But then, can CBD oil relieve pain? Let’s discover some of the significant benefits of using CBD oil:

CBD oil as an anti-inflammatory

One of the main active compounds in cannabis oil is cannabidiol or CBD. Obtained by extracting cannabis plants, CBD crystals are considered to be food supplements and not drugs.

If CBD does not cure, it is used for therapeutic purposes and helps relieve various pains. To be coated in the form of a cream or oil or to be vaped in e-liquids, CBD helps fight pain thanks to its anti-inflammatory action.

CBD, the cannabinoid par excellence, acts mainly on the nervous system, but also the organs and the immune system. It is the reason why it actively contributes to pain relief.

However, this chemical does not have the same psychotropic effects as those of THC (or tetrahydrocannabinol, also found in cannabis). It is why the consumption of CBD does not cause hallucinogenic effects, unlike THC, which offers this feeling of “hovering”, specific to cannabis.

Used as an anti-inflammatory, CBD oil soothes pain and improves muscle relaxation. By acting on the receptors of the nervous system, it reduces the sensation of pain for an immediate effect, especially in people who do not react to opiates such as morphine or tramadol. Mainly used in the treatment of chronic pain, CBD oil also presents low risks of dependence.

CBD oil to relieve chronic pain

More and more patients are developing resistance, sometimes even tolerance, to conventional painkillers, especially in the case of chronic pain. If opioid analgesics are found to be effective, they can also create a significant risk of addiction. The use of such effective painkillers, such as CBD, is therefore essential to be able to effectively and durably treat various chronic pains while avoiding addiction.

If the therapeutic effect of cannabidiol is subject to many debates in the medical profession, more and more scientific research presents CBD as an excellent painkiller.

Some studies report that over 55% of the patients who used CBD oil to relieve pain are satisfied with it. The pain concerns, in particular, those linked to osteoarthritis and arthritis, neuralgia, herniated disc and hiatus, fibromyalgia and lumbago.

CBD oil is also recommended for painful periods, migraines and other headaches. Other conditions are also cited in this study, such as muscle weakness, sensitivity to chemical aggressors (or MCS multiple chemical sensitivity), brachial plexus injury and thalamic pain. Of course, this list is not exhaustive, mainly since surveys have been carried out ad they are all highlighting the role of CBD in the treatment of pain.

CBD oil for therapeutic purposes

If cannabis finds its place in nature-therapy, it is above all for the joint action of its two main compounds, THC and CBD.

These two cannabinoids help relieve pain quickly and effectively, with THC acting as an inhibitor and CBD as an anti-inflammatory.

Indeed, THC molecules modify the perception of pain by acting directly on the brain. They reduce anxiety and stress related to the sensation of pain. On the other hand, CBD has a more active role by relieving the pain felt while being an effective antipsychotic.

Thanks to its analgesic, antioxidant, antiemetic and anxiolytic properties, CBD oil helps relieve neuropathic pain and other painful muscle contractions. It is mainly the case for autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

Spasms and other symptoms associated with this condition can be reduced after short-term use of CBD. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine in addition to numerous scientific trials has also demonstrated the positive effects of CBD in the treatment of general chronic pain in adults.

While this substantial evidence is unavoidable, more and more studies continue to be published in systematic reviews to suggest CBD oil in the treatment of pain and inflammation in general. It is the case of pain associated with arthritis.

Other studies are also expected to assess the effect of this anti-inflammatory substance on arthritis problems.

CBD oil to beat the pain

About 50% of people who have used CBD oil to relieve pain are satisfied with it. And for a good reason, this substance offers a noticeable sensation of relaxation, relaxation and muscular appeasement.

Besides, this substance is distinguished by its immediate effect. Therefore, it is not necessary to increase the dose to take advantage of its benefits, especially in case of injury or dysfunction of the nervous system.

If it has rare side effects, it nevertheless remains necessary to take into account specific contraindications and precautions for the use of CBD, depending on the state of health.

To take full advantage of the effects of CBD oil, it is necessary to take into consideration various parameters, such as its concentration, its provenance or the type of cannabis in which it was extracted.

Are there any side effects?

CBD oil and CBD, in general, is a very safe product, and most patients can use this. However, it is sometimes possible to see some slight side effects such as diarrhoea, a loss or raise of your appetite, and some small phases of sleepiness.

If you are planning to use CBD oil as part of treatment, please always discuss with your doctor to make sure you are avoiding any interactions with your other medicines.

Conclusions about CBD oil

We have seen a lot of new researches and studies being done to understand all the benefits linked to the use of CBD Oil as a treatment for pain, diseases and health problems.

We have even some new for people with cancer; it can also be a natural alternative to relieve pain and symptoms.

