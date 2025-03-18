Celebrating 50 years of the Škoda 130 RS: A legendary coupé that defined an era

The Škoda 130 RS racing car made its debut in 1975

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the car achieved success in international rallying and circuit racing

A special exhibition in the prototype and sports car depository at the Škoda Museum marks the model’s anniversary

Mladá Boleslav, 4 March 2025 – As Škoda Auto celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, the company is also marking half a century since the Škoda 130 RS made its public debut at the Most circuit. With a string of international successes on rally stages and racetracks, this legendary competition car has earned a lasting place in motorsport history. Its legacy lives on today, with the RS badge featured on the most dynamic models in Škoda’s current line-up. In addition to the special exhibition in the prototype and sports car depository at the Škoda Museum, the Czech carmaker is commemorating the anniversary with a special video celebrating its iconic racing car.

The Škoda 130 RS is one of the most iconic cars in the history of the Mladá Boleslav-based carmaker. In its day, it won numerous titles in both international rallying and circuit racing. Building on the strengths of its predecessors, the Škoda 180 RS and 200 RS, the Škoda 130 RS quickly became a formidable rival to established competitors thanks to its outstanding driving dynamics. Its many victories in prestigious events earned it a reputation as a powerhouse in Czechoslovak motorsport. To mark the 50th anniversary of its debut, three exemplars of the Škoda 130 RS are currently on display in the prototype and sports car depository at the Škoda Museum in Mladá Boleslav, where they will remain until 27 April.

A star on the international rally and circuit racing scene

Just a month after its public debut at the Most circuit in April 1975, the newly developed Škoda 130 RS coupé – designated Type 735 – achieved an impressive result in its first competitive appearance. In the European Touring Car Championship race in Brno, two Škoda 130 RS cars finished third and fourth in the under-2000 cm³ class. This initial achievement set the stage for a highly successful motorsport career for the 130 RS. It won trophies both within the Eastern Bloc and on the international stage, where it faced tough competition from leading Western brands.

Among its triumphs, the Škoda 130 RS secured a class victory at the legendary Monte Carlo Rally in 1977, finishing 12th overall. Other standout performances include eighth place in the overall rankings at the Acropolis Rally in 1979. In 1981, it repeated this remarkable success, once again demonstrating its ability to outperform significantly more powerful rivals.

The Škoda 130 RS also made its mark on the circuit racing scene, claiming the overall title in the 1981 European Touring Car Championship – its greatest success on the track – after consistently finishing among the top three in previous seasons.

The key to success: lightweight design and outstanding handling

The Škoda 130 RS was powered by a liquid-cooled, rear-mounted four-cylinder OHV engine with a displacement of 1.3 litres. Over time, its output increased from the original 113 hp to 142 hp in the circuit racing version. Thanks to the use of aluminium alloy panels and fibreglass components, the racing car weighed just 720 kg, enabling it to reach a top speed of 220 km/h.

However, the real strength of the Mladá Boleslav-built competition car lay in its handling and agility. Its well-balanced design inspired confidence in all driving conditions, allowing it to respond reliably under pressure. In its original factory specification, nearly 200 units of the Škoda 130 RS were produced, with dozens more built privately using factory-supplied components.

The legacy of the iconic RS badge lives on in today’s models and motorsport

It was the Škoda 130 RS that introduced the RS – Rally Sport – designation, which has since become an iconic symbol of Škoda’s high-performance models. This sporting heritage continues today in select models from the brand’s current line-up.

On the international motorsport stage, the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 continues to uphold the RS name in the WRC2 category.