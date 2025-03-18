  • Tue. Mar 18th, 2025

Bentley continues to develop its factory for an electric future as construction begins on Integrated Logistics Centre

Mar 18, 2025 #Bentley
  • New Integrated Logistics Centre breaks ground at the Crewe headquarters
  • New facility to optimise logistics for Bentley’s future Battery-Powered Electric Vehicle (BEV) production, starting in 2027
  • Building completion in October 2025, with first usage from mid-2026, supporting Bentley’s Beyond100+ strategy

(Crewe, 4 March 2025) Bentley Motors has officially broken ground on its new Integrated Logistics Centre at its historic Crewe headquarters, marking a crucial step in preparing for the luxury marque’s all-electric future. Designed to enhance operational efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability, the facility will support the production of all future Bentley BEVs, while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to its Beyond100+ strategy.

The 11,620 sqm centre will support material processing and delivery to assembly lines, introducing advanced kitting and sequencing capabilities to optimise the handling of both small and large parts. By increasing the onsite storage footprint by 35 per cent, Bentley will reduce reliance on external warehousing and transportation.

For the first time in the Volkswagen Group, Bentley will implement a cutting-edge automated storage concept – an innovative storage and retrieval system that enhances process stability and improves material sequencing.

The facility has been designed with efficiency and flexibility in mind, to ensure seamless logistics operations, with a direct connectivity to production operations. Inside, a three-storey mezzanine will house: a visitor room, canteen, offices, training rooms, plant equipment and a viewing platform for operational oversight.

Commenting on the developments, Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, said:
“Breaking ground on the Integrated Logistics Centre marks a key milestone in Bentley’s journey to full electrification. The centre will transform our logistics operations by enhancing efficiency, managing customer variety, and integrating cutting-edge automation. This investment ensures that Bentley can offer an all-electric portfolio while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”

Set to be fully operational by mid-2026, the Integrated Logistics Centre will play a vital role in Bentley’s transition to becoming exclusively electric by 2035.

