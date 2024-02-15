Celebrating success in 2023 – December News in Brief from BMW UK

BMW UK is pleased to be celebrating another successful year end, collecting a host of awards across the winter period, including accolades from Top Gear, Carwow, Electrifying.com, The Car Expert and GREENFLEET. The newly launched BMW i5 received the first awards since its market launch in October 2023, with three category wins.

2023 was another hugely successful year for BMW in the UK, with the brand achieving more than 50 major independent awards. The BMW i7 continued to impress judges following its launch last year, picking up nine prizes across the year, whilst the BMW UK was awarded ‘Fleet Manufacturer of the Year’ by three industry leading outlets.

Frank van Meel collects ‘All The Car You’ll Ever Need’ win at Top Gear Awards 2023

The Top Gear Awards celebrated the greatest cars of 2023 amongst a host of industry experts and leaders in November. Flying to London especially for the awards, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel took to the stage to accept the award ‘All The Car You’ll Ever Need’ for the BMW M3 Touring, a car first World Premiered in the UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2022.

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring blends blistering performance with everyday practicality with Top Gear Editor-in-Chief Jack Rix adding: “The M3 Touring hits every base on the bullseye. It’s exquisitely trimmed and lavishly equipped, yet it’ll moisten your palms, dry your throat and griddle your backside between home and the tip.”

All-new BMW i5 wins at Carwow ‘Car of the year’ Awards 2024

The Carwow 2024 awards showcased the very best cars on the market, alongside an array of highly commended alternatives, whatever a customer’s budget. The content team – who run Carwow’s YouTube channel with over 8 million subscribers – reviewed hundreds of vehicles over 2023 and decided on 12 category winners, recognising and celebrating the cream of the crop.

Launched in the UK in October 2023, the BMW i5 is the eighth generation 5 Series and the first all-electric iteration of the model. Fusing advanced technology with elegant and sporty style, the new i5 won the ‘Comfortable Cruiser’ award from Carwow for 2024. Mat Watson, Carwow Chief Content Officer, said: “The 5 Series is BMW’s legendary saloon, so updating it always comes with pressure. But the first electric i5? Nailed it! BMW has built a posh premium electric car that’s good for the family but also good to drive, has loads of tech, buckets of performance and is a brilliant long-distance cruiser.”

Alongside the category win for the new all-electric model, BMW picked up five commendations for a variety of its models. The BMW X7 was Highly Commended in the ‘Family Values’ award category, the BMW M3 Touring was Highly Commended in ‘Desirability’ award category and the BMW M5 was Highly Commended for ‘2024’s Most Anticipated New Car’. The BMW M2 was Highly Commended in the ‘Pleasure of Driving’ award category and the BMW i7 rear screens were also Highly Commended in the ‘Tech Trailblazer’ award category.

BMW i5 named Best Premium Electric Car at Electrifying.com Awards 2024

The Electrifying.com Awards are given to the brands, fully electric vehicles and innovations that an expert panel of judges believe represent a significant achievement in the field. The judging panel consisted of a variety of experienced and trusted electric car reviewers including; Founder and CEO of Electrifying.com, Ginny Buckley; Associate Editor at Electrifying.com and Formula E presenter, Nicki Shields; and experienced automotive journalist, and EV advocate, Tom Barnard.

The BMW i5 – which Electrifying.com first featured on their channel in May 2023 – has been awarded Premium Electric Car of the Year at the 2024 awards. Ginny Buckley said: “Premium cars are all about making you feel special through their quality, performance, technology and comfort. Our Electrifying.com Premium Car of the Year – the BMW i5 – has all of those attributes in spades.”

Three category wins for BMW at The Car Expert Awards 2024

Using the power of their exclusive Expert Rating Index, The Car Experts tracked new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s leading motoring websites over the last 12 months and compiled all of the scores awarded to each new model. These scores are then fed into a sophisticated algorithm that accounts for the various different scoring system that the different websites and magazines use, which then allows the awards to be given for the very best new cars customers can buy in 2023.

BMW has rounded out 2023 with not one but three category wins at The Car Expert Awards 2024, with the all-new BMW i5 being awarded Best Large Car on the night, alongside the BMW M2 receiving Best Performance Car and finally the BMW i7 being honoured with Best Luxury Car.

Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert, heralded the importance of the 5 Series model stating: “The arrival of any new 5 Series is a seminal moment for the car industry,” and further went on to praise the introduction of the new electric derivative “The i5 has moved straight to the top of the premium executive class, with a sublime mix of comfort, quality and advanced technology.”

For the third year running, BMW has been awarded the performance car award. Built on its predecessor with an increased performance and an enhanced specification the M2 takes the trophy for the Performance Car of the Year, Masson said: “Its performance will scare a few supercars, both in a straight line and through the trickiest of corners. A triumph.”

Finishing the year with a ninth accolade, the BMW i7 embodies luxury and technology, with the latest generation of the flagship saloon defining the luxury segment with Stuart Masson stating: “The BMW i7 has received near-universal praise from the UK media since its arrival, with its spacious and tech-laden cabin being earmarked as a particular highlight.”

BMW recognised as Fleet Car Manufacturer of the Year at 2023 GREENFLEET Awards

The 2023 GREENFLEET awards continued to celebrate environmental excellence within the fleet sector, taking a close look at organisation and individuals that have gone above and beyond to reduce transport emissions.

The event – which took place at the British Motor Museum and was attended by the BMW Corporate Sales team – saw BMW take the top spot as Fleet Car Manufacturer of the Year. Colin Boyton, GREENFLEET Event Manager, said “This was one of the most hotly-contested categories this year. A leading name on most UK fleet option lists, BMW is taking electrification seriously, with electric versions of its staple models at its core, and electric SUV models complimenting its line-up.”

GREENFLEET is the third major title to name BMW Fleet Manufacturer of the Year in 2023, following the Fleet News Awards and the Business Car Awards.