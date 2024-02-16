Audi UK cements position as number one premium brand

Audi UK secures record 2023 market share with 7.22 per cent

Third consecutive year Audi UK secures number one premium brand spot

Sales of battery electric vehicles up 85 per cent to 24,773

Plug-in hybrid vehicle sales up 99 per cent

One in four new Audis sold in 2023 had a plug

Milton Keynes, January 5, 2024 – Audi UK ended 2023 as the UK’s number one premium car brand – the third consecutive year the brand has achieved this feat. A total of 137,489 new vehicle sales placed the brand third overall in the new car charts with a market share of 7.22 per cent – a record figure for Audi UK.

Growing customer interest in the brand’s line-up of battery electric vehicles (BEV) was key to Audi UK’s 2023 sales success. Against a market which saw new BEV registrations rise by 17.8 per cent year-on-year, Audi UK charged ahead with an 85 per cent increase over the same period with 24,733 new BEVs reaching customers. The Audi Q4 e-tron was the UK’s third most popular BEV in 2023. By the same token, the brand’s plug-in hybrid registrations increased 99 per cent over the same period to a total of 11,431.

Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK said: “As we cross the threshold into 2024, we’ll do so, once again, as the UK’s best-selling premium brand, having secured our strongest-ever market share and a 22 per cent uplift in new cars sales year-on-year. Appetite for our expanding line-up of battery electric vehicles is growing at pace thanks to enhancements to our compact Q4 e-tron and new and improved Q8 e-tron model line-ups. Throughout 2024 our electric vehicle portfolio will continue to expand with the all-new Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron models, which will set new benchmarks for fully electric, premium mobility.”

The strength and breadth of the brand’s model range were other factors in last year’s sales success. The Audi A3 line-up, a long-standing member of the Audi portfolio, secured a position in the UK’s top 10 best-selling models in 2023.

Rising interest in the brand’s BEVs was evident in the fact that 16,743 examples of the Q4 e-tron model range were sold in 2023, positioning it not only as Audi UK’s number one BEV, but also the brand’s third most popular model range outright.

SUVs remain the backbone of Audi’s model portfolio, as evidenced by the compact Audi Q2 and family-favourite Audi Q3 model ranges taking fourth and fifth places respectively in Audi UK’s best-sellers list.

The turn of the year marks the beginning of the largest model initiative in Audi’s history. It starts with the eagerly anticipated Audi Q6 e-tron, which will make its official debut later this year. The first model from the brand to be based on the all-new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) will redefine the industry’s benchmarks in terms of performance, range, and charging.

Audi UK 2023 sales breakdown by fuel type

Petrol 84,471 (+13%)

BEV 24,773 (+85%)

Diesel 16,814 (+5%)

PHEV 11,431 (+99%)

Audi UK 2023 top five selling model ranges

Audi A3 30,168

A1 17,321

Q4 e-tron 16,743

Q2 12,486

Q3 12,084