Current Scottish Premiership Champions renew partnership with KONAMI for eFootball PES series.

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has announced today that Scottish Premiership Champions Celtic Football Club have renewed their long-term partnership to feature in eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (PES 2021) and future series entries.

PES 2021 launches on September 15th for PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM.

Celtic FC have won the past nine Scottish Premiership titles and this season are aiming for a record tenth in succession and 52nd top-flight title overall.

As part of the partnership, Celtic’s players and club emblem will appear in PES 2021, as well as their iconic home ground Celtic Park complete with its lively matchday atmosphere.

“KONAMI has been a fantastic partner so when it came to renewing our partnership for PES 2021 and beyond there was no hesitation from us. We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” commented Gordon Kaye, Head of Business Development at Celtic FC.

“We’re delighted that our partnership with the Scottish champions is continuing after two brilliant years working together to ensure PES 2021 is the ultimate football game for Celtic fans around the world,” said Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V.

PES 2021 delivers all the critically acclaimed features and gameplay from eFootball PES 2020 that was awarded “Best Sports Game” at E3 2019, plus more.

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One™, and PC STEAM, from September 15th with pre-orders now live. The Standard Edition starts at RRP €29.99 / £24.99, with five Club Editions also available (digital only) at RRP €34.99 / £29.99. For existing PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE users, pre-order a Club Edition through either game to receive a 20% discount.

For all the latest news from the eFootball PES franchise and for further information, please follow:

“e-Football” and “eFootball logo” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries or regions.