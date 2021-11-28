Buy a £50 voucher from Chaophraya for just £35. Voucher is redeemable when dining in the restaurant or on experiences, such as Chaophraya cooking schools, in Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Birmingham. Visit chaophraya.co.uk to purchase between 26th November and 3rd December 2021!

To celebrate Black Friday happening on 26th November, Thai cuisine restaurant, Chaophraya, will be offering a huge 40% price drop to its customers.

The voucher offer, which will run from Black Friday (26th November) across Cyber Weekend and through to the following Friday (3rd December), will include both physical and e-vouchers and can be redeemed across any Chaophraya restaurant. Note this is an online promotion only so guests must purchase their physical or e-voucher through the Chaophraya website.

Customers will have the chance to purchase a £50 voucher for just £35. Vouchers are valid until 31st July 2022 (excluding January) and can be used against anything on the menu as well as on their cooking masterclass experiences for the first time ever!

The deal is subject to availability and, with restaurants across the country including; Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Birmingham.

Hannah Duczenko, Marketing Director at Chaophraya, said: “We’ve got some fantastic offers lined up for Black Friday this year which I’m sure will prove popular with foodies across each of our Chaophraya regions. A meal voucher is always an ideal stocking filler or Christmas gift and we’ve worked hard to ensure our menu really does cater for everyone – whether you eat Thai food regularly or it is your first time.

“The prospect of going out for a meal for a fantastic discount is always irresistible, but since the pandemic, we’ve witnessed first-hand that there’s nothing more special than experiencing the atmosphere of dining out.

“We all need a little escapism and what better way than gifting a delicious meal out to a loved one or colleague, or even treating yourself this festive period.”

The restaurant has recently launched a new menu which falls in line with the plan to increase its offering to those with dietary requirements by incorporating more vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Alongside its best sellers, such as Massaman Curry, Thai Green Curry, Pad Thai, Chicken Cashew and Sweet and Sour, the new menu welcomes an array of new seafood dishes such as, Gaeng Som, a hot and sour curry and Scottish scallops served with mango and black pudding, Goong Prik Klua.

The new ‘From the Garden’ section hosts 20 vegetarian options, majority of which can be made vegan too, with a new gluten free menu also available, including 25 new starters and mains.

The Black Friday promotional vouchers cannot be redeemed against takeaway or any offers. Vouchers can be purchased in store or online using promo code BLACK FRIDAY at the checkout.

For more information, or to purchase a Black Friday voucher, visit: https://chaophraya.co.uk/black-friday