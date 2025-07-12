Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: No North East Dates – Here’s What Fans Need to Know

The legendary Britpop icons Oasis are officially back for their Live ’25 reunion tour, and the excitement is sky-high across the UK. After years of speculation, the Gallagher brothers have finally reunited to mark the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album Definitely Maybe — and fans are buzzing. But while cities like Manchester, London, and Edinburgh are set to host electrifying performances, many are asking: Will Oasis play in the North East of England?

Unfortunately, for Geordie fans in Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and across Northumberland, the answer is no — there are currently no North East dates scheduled on the 2025 tour.

Oasis Live ’25 Tour Dates Confirmed

As of July 2025, the official UK tour dates include:

Cardiff – July 4 & 5 (Principality Stadium)

Manchester – July 11, 12, 16, 19 & 20 (Heaton Park)

London – July 25, 26, 30; August 2 & 3 (Wembley Stadium)

Edinburgh – August 8, 9 & 12 (Murrayfield Stadium)

Dublin – August 16 & 17 (Croke Park)

Notably absent from the schedule are major North East cities like Newcastle upon Tyne, Durham, and Sunderland, which have long held passionate fan bases for the Manchester-born band.

Why Isn’t the North East on the Tour Schedule?

While Oasis hasn’t made an official statement about the omission, there are a few likely reasons:

Venue size : The reunion tour is focused on massive stadiums and outdoor venues capable of hosting 60,000+ fans per night. The North East doesn’t currently offer a venue on par with Manchester’s Heaton Park or Wembley.

Logistics and demand : The band may be concentrating efforts on iconic cities with historical relevance to Oasis’s journey. Manchester and London were always going to be non-negotiable.

Possibility of future dates: With early shows selling out within minutes, Oasis may yet expand the tour with additional UK stops. North East fans should remain hopeful.

Closest Venues for North East Fans

If you’re based in Newcastle, Sunderland, or surrounding areas and don’t want to miss out on this once-in-a-generation event, consider travelling to:

1. Manchester (Heaton Park)

Approx. 2.5-hour train ride from Newcastle

Dates: July 11, 12, 16, 19, 20

A symbolic location — Manchester is Oasis’s hometown and promises emotional, high-energy performances.

2. Edinburgh (Murrayfield Stadium)

Approx. 2-hour train ride from Newcastle

Dates: August 8, 9, 12

A great option for fans further north in Northumberland and Durham.

3. London (Wembley Stadium)

Longer journey but worth it for die-hard fans

Dates: July 25, 26, 30; August 2, 3

A guaranteed high-production spectacle.

How to Get Tickets for Oasis Live ’25

With ticket demand breaking records, fans should act fast. Tickets are available via:

Official Oasis Tour Website : oasistourtickets.com

Ticketmaster and Live Nation UK

Resale platforms like Twickets (avoid inflated prices where possible)

Tip: Sign up for alerts from your preferred ticket provider and follow Oasis on social media to hear about any last-minute date additions.

The Magic of Oasis Returns

Liam and Noel Gallagher have set aside their infamous feud (at least for now) to bring Oasis back to life. Their setlist reportedly includes:

Live Forever

Don’t Look Back in Anger

Supersonic

Champagne Supernova

Wonderwall

And deeper cuts from Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and Be Here Now

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or someone discovering Oasis anew, Live ’25 promises an unforgettable celebration of British rock history.

Will More Dates Be Added?

Industry insiders speculate that additional UK dates may still be announced, particularly if the current tour run sells out completely. The North East has a strong music culture and proven demand, so Newcastle’s St. James’ Park or the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough could potentially host a date if the tour expands.

Want to Stay Updated?

Follow @OasisOfficial on X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook

Join local fan pages and event forums

Subscribe to music event newsletters like Gigwise, NME, and Live Nation

Final Thoughts

While the Oasis reunion tour skips the North East for now, the spirit of Oasis is alive and well in the hearts of local fans. If you’re up for a bit of travel, Manchester and Edinburgh are easily accessible — and you’ll be part of music history in the making.

Don’t look back in anger — just grab a ticket, book a train, and prepare to sing your heart out.