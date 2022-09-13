On-street charging network char.gy is now live on Zap-Pay across its entire network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Zap-Pay is the simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within Zap-Map, the UK’s leading charge point mapping service.

With char.gy points previously Zap-Pay enabled in Greater London, the switching on of the operator’s charging points in Leicester and Coventry sees char.gy fully up and running as an established Zap-Pay partner, meaning EV drivers can now use Zap-Pay on all char.gy devices across the UK.

The company, which works with local authorities to help provide EV charging infrastructure for those without off-street charging, currently has a network of almost 1,000 slow and fast devices in Coventry, Greater London and Leicester.

The addition of the Leicester and Coventry chargers to the Zap-Pay network means that a total of almost 3,000 charging devices across the UK are currently Zap-Pay enabled. char.gy was the third network to come online with Zap-Pay – after Osprey and ESB Energy – and was followed by nationwide charging network GeniePoint in April and Mer in July.

The simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the Zap-Map app, Zap-Pay was launched with a mission to include all the key charge point networks across the UK. As a single-app payment system that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, Zap-Pay avoids the hassle of using different payment methods across all the various networks.

As well as being able to search for charge points, plan longer journeys, and share updates with other EV drivers, Zap-Map users can pay quickly and easily for their EV charging on all five networks up and down the UK.

More integrations and announcements around Zap-Pay are to follow over the coming weeks and months, with ultra-rapid network MFG EV Power and on-street residential network Connected Kerb scheduled to go live on Zap-Pay in August, followed soon thereafter by the Revive and Charge My Street networks. In total this will bring the number of chargers supported by Zap-Pay to almost 4,000.

Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map, said:

“I’m thrilled to see char.gy’s Leicester and Coventry points going live on Zap-Pay. It’s great to have char.gy on board as a fully fledged Zap-Pay partner, not least because the network’s on-street chargers are invaluable for EV drivers without off-street parking.

“Paying for charging has got that much easier for drivers in Leicester and Coventry, joining London where usage of Zap-Pay has been increasing significantly over the past 10 months.”

Richard Stobart, CEO and founder of char.gy, commented:

“I am really excited to see this final piece of the Zap-Pay integration come to fruition. At char.gy we want to ensure the use of electric vehicles is as easy as possible for all EV drivers, and our customers in Leicester and Coventry now join those in London with a quick and easy EV payment solution.”

All char.gy points in the UK have now been Zap-Pay enabled, and are available to use via the Zap-Map app.