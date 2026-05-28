Chef Opens New Northumberland Pod

Northumberland Chef Launches Roadside Catering Pod Serving “Proper Chef Food” with Local Produce

A Northumberland chef with more than 40 years’ experience in the kitchen has launched a new roadside catering venture bringing homemade breakfasts, lunches and gourmet street food to customers travelling between Alnwick and Lesbury.

Adele Johnson, owner of The Real Taste of Northumberland has opened a welcoming catering pod at Hawk Hill Business Park on the A1068, offering freshly prepared food made with local produce and decades of culinary expertise.

Having worked in pubs from the age of 13, travelled extensively and cooked in restaurants, hotels, fish and chip shops and event venues, Adele says the move to a smaller, more flexible business model allows her to continue doing what she loves while keeping quality at the heart of everything she serves.

“We are a catering company who like to provide delicious food using local produce,” she said. “I’ve been a chef for 40 years and I just love what I do. We provide the food people want, and everything is homemade.”

The catering pod has quickly built a reputation for food that goes far beyond the traditional roadside burger van.

“We do burgers, but we do a smash burger made with steak mince, topped with crispy bacon and cheese and served with chips and homemade slaw,” Adele explained. “We get brilliant reviews for it. It’s proper chef food.”

Customers can also enjoy homemade cakes, breakfasts, lunches and the business’s well-known sausage rolls, including a new pork, chutney and cheese version now on sale at the pod.

Located at Hawkhill Business Park between Alnwick and Lesbury, the business also benefits from outdoor seating and easy access from the main road.

“You can’t really miss us,” Adele said. “We’ve got a big flag outside and we’re right at the bottom as you pull into Hawkhill Business Park. It’s lovely out here and we’re just friendly people. Anybody can come and see us.”

Adele said rising restaurant costs inspired the move away from traditional premises.

“We decided to rethink things because restaurants are becoming very expensive to run,” she said. “Now we’re working right outside our front door with no travelling costs, which means we can keep prices down while still producing the same quality food.”

Alongside the catering pod, the business continues to offer outside catering, buffets and hog roasts across the region for weddings, funerals, parties and corporate events.

“We still do hog roasts, buffets and outside catering,” Adele added. “People just get in touch, and we can do most things.”

Adele, who originally comes from Yorkshire but has lived in Northumberland for 17 years, has even cooked for celebrities during her career and says celebrity chef James Martin has offered her a few culinary tips over the years.

Helping run the business is Adele’s daughter Abbie, who serves customers and works alongside her mother at the pod.

“We have a real family business here and it’s even better that everyone can enjoy our home cooking from our own doorstep, “added Adele.

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Photo: Adele and daughter Abbie at the pod (The Bigger Picture Agency)

PR and Media keith@highlightspr.co.uk 07814 397951