Workprove transforms Ron Hull’s training and compliance

Gordon MacPherson

The introduction of a new training software package has saved a national demolition contractor a huge amount of time – and made it more efficient.

Ron Hull Demolition had been relying on an old, internally-built training management system that had become a bottleneck rather than a support.

The company turned to Sunderland-based workforce technology provider Workprove for a solution to manage training and compliance.

Kevin Clarke Health, Safety, Environmental & Quality (HSEQ) Manager at Ron Hull Demolition, explained: “We were struggling with functionality with our old system and records were scattered across the system. We’ve now loaded all of our records into Workprove’s training matrix software so we now have full visibility of compliance as well as being able to identify any skills gaps.”

Ron Hull Demolition is regularly audited by external bodies including NQA, Achilles, and SafeContractor. With Workprove in place, audit conversations are now straightforward and Kevin is able to pull reports up instantly to demonstrate compliance.

“We needed something more automated and easy to use and that’s exactly what we’ve got. Compared to the old legacy system, Workprove has saved about 80 per cent of my time,” said Kevin.

He added: “Workprove has made managing our training far more visual, flexible, and efficient. We can easily adapt training requirements, extract data for clients, and demonstrate compliance to auditors. Compared to our old system, it’s quicker, clearer, and much easier to manage.”

The live dashboard shows Kevin instantly who is trained and who has renewals coming up – so he can book them on to courses – and who’s training has expired, as this could be an audit risk for the company. The individual training records provide employee-level oversight, while the training needs analysis and role-based requirements identifies skills gaps.

Workprove chief executive Gordon MacPherson said: “Our work with Ron Hull demolition is a great example of how Workprove can save companies significant amounts of time while improving compliance and streamlining training management. Implementation only took two days, a day to understand the system and align training parameters, and a second day to migrate existing data – it was as easy and simple as that.”

Ron Hull Demolition was established in 1992 and is part of the wider Ron Hull Group. The company operates from a large site in Rotherham and the wider group employs more than 200 people. To find out more about the Ron Hull Group, go to https://www.ronhull.co.uk

Workprove is a software platform designed to support organisations across multiple sectors with training and compliance management. Clients are in the UK, Australia and the US in sectors including: construction, manufacturing, food and beverage production, transport and logistics, social care and education.

The company offers three core products. Workprove is a software platform designed to support organisations across multiple sectors with training and compliance management. It enables businesses to move away from fragmented spreadsheets and manual processes, bringing all records into one secure, centralised system.

Workpass is its mobile companion app, featuring a QR tag that allows employees to quickly and securely share their training and compliance records on demand.

Meanwhile, CourseCloud connects employers, employees, and training providers in one seamless platform, with full integration back into both Workprove and Workpass for a unified, end-to-end experience.

To find out how Workprove can help your company or organisation, go to https://workprove.com