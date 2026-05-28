Amethyst Homes Appoints New Site Manager

Amethyst Homes has appointed 38-year-old Anton Chilton as Site Manager for its Vallum Heights development in Newcastle, bringing over 16 years of construction industry expertise to the regional housebuilder.

Anton, from Forest Hall, North Tyneside, previously worked for the regional division of a major national housebuilder. His diverse background also includes 18 months of service in the Royal Air Force and initial professional training as a physiotherapist.

Amethyst Homes’ focus on quality over quantity and its close-knit, supportive team environment attracted Anton to the role.

“My aim is building high quality homes while maintaining clear communication and fair management on site,” says Anton. “Amethyst’s reputation for prioritising craftsmanship over volume perfectly aligns with my professional values.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases people will make in their lifetime, so it is our responsibility to support them through the process and deliver a house that they are proud to call their home. I am looking forward to helping the Amethyst team maintain its high standards.”

Anton will be responsible for the day to day running of a construction site, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time, and within budget.

Richard Bass, Managing Director at Amethyst Homes added: “It is great to bring Anton on board to lead the team at Vallum Heights. As a business built around the core principles of quality and customer service, Anton’s focus on high standards and fair management makes him the perfect fit to build on our current success in the region.”

Outside of his career, Anton lives with his wife and two sons. He is an avid runner who completed the Great North Run last year and is currently training for two ultra marathons later this year.

Established in 2013, Amethyst Homes has created over 600 properties in the Northeast. Projects include Consett, East Sleekburn (in Southeast Northumberland), Guide Post and Newcastle. Amethyst specialises in a wide range of housing including homes well suited to first time buyers, families or bungalows for people wanting a more accessible property.

*Photo caption: Anton Chilton.