Chelsea’s 2020-21 home kit blends the latest in athletic innovation with the finesse of fine London tailoring.

Inspired by London’s long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship, the Blues’ new home jersey ventures into the realm of statement shirting: a luscious, textured, modern classic, wholly befitting the capital’s most stylish club.

Just as Chelsea is woven into the fabric of London life, the city’s rich fashion heritage is woven into the new shirts, the traditional blue elevated by a subtle all-over herringbone knit and garnished with bespoke flourishes.

“The kit is really, really smart — very Chelsea,” says striker Tammy Abraham. “You can see the story behind the kit with how it looks and all the little touches that remind you of a good suit.”

Chelsea’s new home look is made up of the blue jersey, blue shorts and white socks. The tasteful herringbone pattern covers both the shirt and the shorts, creating a sophisticated, textured effect. The jersey is framed by a deep, dark blue collar and trim on the sleeves. The trim is monogrammed with “CFC.”

“I’m really excited to be wearing this kit when we take to the pitch again for the 20-21 season,” says striker Fran Kirby. “Winning the league was an incredible moment for the club and we’ll be proud to be wearing the new kit as champions next season.”

Dark blue tape runs down the sides of the torso and is embossed with the phrase, “The Pride of London.” Both the font and the indigo lettering are reminiscent of the labels sewn inside London-crafted suits. White socks, decorated with a Nike Swoosh and a Chelsea lion complete a sharp head-to-toe look.

“London is the epicenter of English tailoring and the kit takes its inspiration from this iconic craft,” says Nike’s Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel. “We paid tribute to the work of these skilled tailors with the use of bespoke details and trims to create a really crisp aesthetic, which complements Chelsea’s uniquely stylish identity.”

The 2020-21 Chelsea home kit will be worn for the first time July 1 during the club’s Premier League game against West Ham. The shirt is available July 9 from nike.com.