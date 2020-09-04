The Bannatyne Health Club Chester-Le-Street has appointed a new general manager to supervise operations at the club.

Nicola Turner, 37, joined the club as it prepared for reopening on 25 July for the first time since the UK went into lockdown.

Nicola is a well-known face to the Chester-Le-Street club having worked there for 15 years since 2003, starting in reception and progressing to general manager. She then moved to the Group’s Belfast club when it first opened, where she was general manager for a year. Nicola then moved to the Cookridge Hall club as integration manager when that first opened in 2019. In July 2020, Nicola made the move back to the Chester-Le-Street club in time for reopening for the first time since lockdown.

Originally from Chester-Le-Street, Nicola has a passion for fitness and enjoys regularly working out in the health club. When she’s not at work, Nicola enjoys spending time with her friends and family, particularly going hiking with her dog.

Nicola said: “I’m so pleased to be back at the Chester-Le-Street club, it’s like putting on an old pair of shoes. It’s great to see many of the same faces, both staff and members, that were here before my brief move to other clubs.

“Though I am familiar with the club, coming back in time for re-opening has been a challenge in itself, as there’s so many processes in place that we didn’t have before. Keeping our members and staff safe is our main priority, and I have every faith in the team that they will continue to provide the best level of customer service.

“Our members have given us lots of wonderful feedback about their experience of being back at the club, and I am looking forward to welcoming more people back in the coming weeks.”