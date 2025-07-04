JAECOO 5 to make UK public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The JAECOO 5 will make its UK public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (10-13 July)

Showcased in the First Glance paddock, it’s the first time the JAECOO 5 will be shown to the UK public

The car will be driven up the famed Goodwood hill climb by an all-female racing team

JAECOO 5 is the second model from JAECOO UK, which launched as a brand in January 2025 with the introduction of the popular JAECOO 7

JAECOO 5 is on sale later this year through JAECOO UK’s 75+ dealerships

OMODA&JAECOO UK will supply a suite of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles for VIP transfers during the event

London, 4 July 2025 – JAECOO UK can confirm the JAECOO 5 UK public debut will take place at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The JAECOO 5 will be located in the First Glance paddock and be part of the related dynamic hill climb runs.

Following JAECOO UK’s official brand launch in January 2025 and seeing the first JAECOO model – JAECOO 7 – climb the Hill last year in the hands of former Formula 1 driver Richard Attwood, the UK team has now secured the JAECOO 5 for next week’s Goodwood event. Positioned as a true all-rounder for young professionals, families and outdoor-loving customers, the JAECOO 5 offers impressive comfort, confident all-road performance, and a high standard of safety and convenience.

Powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the JAECOO 5, depending on trim level – Pure or Luxury – is generously equipped. As standard (Pure trim), the JAECOO 5 has Automatic Halogen headlights, a six-speaker SONY audio system, level 2 ADAS, six-way adjustable seats, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Whereas in Luxury trim, the cabin is elevated with further additions, including a panoramic roof, eight-speaker SONY audio system, wireless phone charging, six-way power adjustable and heated and ventilated front seats.

Victor Zhang, Country Director of JAECOO UK, commented: “Goodwood is a place where the automotive world comes alive – not only through heritage, but through bold ideas and fresh thinking. We can’t wait to return this year with the JAECOO 5, showing the public what our small but mighty SUV can do, on one of the most iconic stages in the world. Supporting events like this is part of our belief in doing things differently, with energy, design, and a genuine connection to the people who love cars.”

The JAECOO 5 will be situated in the First Glance paddock of Goodwood Festival of Speed and will be driven up the revered Hill by an all-female racing team.

This year’s participation further strengthens the brand’s growing relationship with the Goodwood Estate, following its support for VIP guests at the 82nd Members’ Meeting earlier this year – a role it will continue at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed. The deepening partnership highlights the company’s long-term commitment to being part of the UK’s most prestigious automotive and cultural events.

As JAECOO continues its UK momentum, appearances at events like Goodwood Festival of Speed form a key part of the brand’s strategy to connect with audiences who appreciate cars with high specifications, leading technology, focused safety and a leading warranty package. JAECOO vehicles come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first.

More information on the JAECOO 5’s confirmed UK specification and pricing will be announced soon. First customer deliveries will take place later on this year.