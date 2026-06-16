Chief Medical Officer visits University of Sunderland to discuss groundbreaking £4.2million NORI Institute

Dr Matthew Campbell pictured with Professor Sir Chris Whitty and guests during his visit to the University of Sunderland Picture: DAVID WOOD

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, visited the University of Sunderland on Thursday (4 June) to learn more about a pioneering new research initiative set to transform the early detection and prevention of disease.

The visit to the University’s City Campus centered on plans for the Northern Ophthalmic Research and Innovation Institute (NORI), a world-leading, multi-million pound collaboration hosted by the University of Sunderland.

The £4.2million institute will place eye health technology at the heart of a joined-up data approach, helping researchers and clinicians better understand disease risk and development.

Based at the University, close to the new Sunderland Specialist Eye Hospital which will open later this summer, NORI will link routine eye scans with secure NHS and community health data. This will enable earlier diagnosis, more personalised care, and improved health outcomes for communities across the North East and beyond.

Currently, eye scan data and wider health information are often held in separate systems, meaning opportunities for early intervention can be missed. NORI will safely bring this information together, creating a powerful resource to support prevention-focused healthcare and establish a global model for data-enabled medicine.

Professor Matthew Campbell, Professor of Human Metabolism and Co-Director of NORI, said: “Professor Whitty’s visit highlights the growing national significance of the work being undertaken through NORI, and reflects a recognition of the opportunity that exists here in the North East.

“NORI was created with a bold ambition: to transform how we understand and use the eye as a gateway to earlier diagnosis, personalised intervention and healthier ageing. Working alongside our partners, we are creating a globally distinctive innovation ecosystem that has the potential to place the North East at the forefront of prevention, early detection and data-enabled healthcare.”

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit NORI, and to hear more about their innovative research programme. Meeting the team, I was struck by the strength of the cross-sector partnerships, and the shared vision, that makes this research possible. I look forward to following NORI’s progress as they advance their ambitious research agenda.”

Routine eye scans, commonly carried out by opticians and eye clinics, can reveal early signs of serious conditions including heart disease, diabetes, dementia and stroke, often years before symptoms appear. By harnessing this data, NORI aims to shift the focus of healthcare from treatment to prevention.

NORI is built on a five-year, £4.2 million co-investment between the University and Sunderland and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT), working in partnership with Sunderland City Council, South Tyneside Council, Durham University and Newcastle University, and the UK’s leading vision loss charity, Fight for Sight. It builds on the long-standing and internationally recognised expertise of the Eye Infirmary in the city.

Professor Whitty’s visit marks an important moment in the development of NORI as it progresses towards its formal launch later this year.