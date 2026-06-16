STAFF at a Wearside care home are celebrating the life of a former colleague with the opening of an ice cream parlour for residents.

Jody Redman, activities coordinator at Belle Vue House, Gray Road, Sunderland, was just 53 when she died in December 2025.

Over her eight and a half years at the home – owned by Prestwick Care – she worked ceaselessly for the happiness and welfare of residents, even raising funds to provide an on-site café and bar for them all to enjoy.

And to ensure her legacy continues, the home is holding a street party on 11 June to mark the start of the World Cup and unveiling its newest facility; an ice cream parlour in its grounds.

The parlour – named Jody’s Scoops of Love – will be officially opened by Jody’s father Edward and, along with the chance to celebrate the carer who inspired it, there will be entertainment and a buffet for visitors.

The home’s Café on the Close will be open for business, as will its fully stocked bar and Alison Oliver, manager at Belle Vue House – rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission – hopes the day will be “full of love for a very special person.

“Jody was the life and soul of Belle Vue House, always putting the residents’ needs first, but, away from work, her family and friends were her world,” she said, “and it will be lovely for them all to be gathered here to remember her.

“Our staff have all worked so hard to pull this off and the love shown for our beloved Jody has been immense – it will be a very special day.”

Jody’s Scoops of Love will be run entirely by volunteers, with the help of residents.

And money raised from the sale of its ice creams to residents, visitors and members of the public, will be donated to the home’s chosen charity; a local grassroots football team who visit the home monthly to engage with residents.