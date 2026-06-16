Nature Photography Day brings Teesside care home resident’s passion into focus

NATURE Photography Day has inspired an elderly Teesside photographer to share his passion for capturing the natural world.

Robert Wheller, 89, spoke with staff at Ingleby Care Home, on Lamb Lane, Ingleby Barwick, ahead of the international celebration of nature photography, which takes place on 15th June each year.

Robert, known as Bob, began his decades-long journey behind the lens in 1971, at the age of 35, after his wife, Dorothy, bought him his first camera – a Minolta Compact MX Digital Camera.

He quickly developed a passion for the art form, inspiring him to get out and explore and photograph everything from wildlife to landscapes and sunsets.

He said: “I could preserve something that wasn’t going to be there minutes later, but would be around in photography for years and years. I did my own digital printing too, which I showcase in my room.”

Today, his room at Ingleby Care Home is adorned with more than a dozen of his photographs, including images of family pet dogs, butterflies, birds and even a snow leopard.

Before discovering photography, Bob worked as an industrial ambulance driver at chemical manufacturer ICI, in Billingham.

In 1976, he won the Advanced Slide trophy in a photography competition organised by ICI, while his stepdaughter picked up the Advanced Print award that same year.

Although deteriorating eyesight means Bob is no longer able to take photographs, his collection continues to bring him joy.

He said: “That makes me sad, but still having all of my photos up in my room makes me happy.”

Kirsty Walsh, administrator at Ingleby Care Home, spoke to Bob about his passion for photography. She said: “It has been an absolute pleasure talking with Bob about his photography, especially as we mark Nature Photography Day.

“Bob’s photographs are amazing and it’s clear how much love and dedication he has put into capturing the beauty of nature over the years.

“At Ingleby Care Home, we believe it is so important to really get to know our residents – their life stories, their hobbies and the things that bring them happiness.

“Conversations like this help us celebrate who they are as individuals and ensure we can continue to support their interests and wellbeing in meaningful ways.”