Children discover new ambitions at school Careers Festival

12-year-old Sophie Thompson demonstrates the plant machinery she helps her dad with

PUPILS at a North East primary school had the chance to explore where their futures may lie during its first careers festival.

More than 20 professionals from local and regional businesses visited Hartside Primary Academy, in Crook, to help pupils explore the world of work.

By far the youngest working professional who attended, 12-year-old Sophie Thompson returned to her old primary school to share her experience of work – and brought tractors, hoists, diggers, and more with her.

Sophie, who grew up in a farming family and regularly assists her dad, Alex, with land management duties, said: “I’m really happy to come back to Hartside and show everyone what we do, and how we do it. It’s been kind of fantastic.

“I think it’s important to show everyone what we do, because we all live on the land, and we need it every day. Computers and AI are interesting, but we also need to be able to use our hands and be outside sometimes.”

Alex, who works at W. Marley Contractors, said: “Sophie spent every ‘show and tell’ session at Hartside telling her classmates about the machinery and vehicles we use, so she’s been very excited to bring some tractors, diggers, and other machinery down to show the younger children.”

Other visitors included representatives from Bishop Auckland District Nurses, Northern Gas Networks, CPI Sedgefield, ALP Active, Vertec Ltd., Bede Gaming, The Auckland Project, the Sandra Welsh School of Dance, Durham Agency Against Crime, Tesco, Durham Fire Service, Marco Pierre White Steakhouse and Grill, and chef Ryan Gray.

Representatives from further education institutions were also on hand to talk to pupils, including New College Durham, the North East Raising Aspiration Partnership, and Durham University.

The event was organised by deputy head teacher Fiona Tindale, who thanked the visitors for taking the time to inspire the next generation, adding: “It’s wonderful that so many of our parents have taken part – the variety or different careers and vocations on display is just incredible.

“Since the event, I’ve spoken with several children about what they want to be when they grow up, and now not one of them has said ‘footballer’ or ‘YouTuber’!

“That is our aim – for them to know there are other options out there, and they have the potential to do so much in their futures.”