University of Sunderland confirms launch of new Dental Academy

The University of Sunderland has confirmed its commitment to developing the region’s future dental care professionals with the launch of a new dental training academy.

The Dental Academy will offer a range of dental programmes, including Dental Hygiene, Dental Therapy, and Dental Technician training, with the first courses expected to launch in September 2027.

The academy will support talented students in dental care professions to achieve their full potential as well as create opportunities for under-represented students to access to education in dental care.

Increased provision in this field will also help address local and national health inequalities in patient access to NHS dental care and support dental workforce recruitment and retention in the region.

Rachel Elliott, Associate Head of School for Biosciences and Dental Education at the University of Sunderland, is leading the project.

She said: “We know how difficult it can be for many people in our region to access dental care, especially in areas where NHS services are been limited. That is why our new Dental Academy is so important. By training skilled dental professionals locally, we can help people get seen sooner and improve the focus on preventative care.

“It also means we’re building a stronger local workforce, with more qualified dental care practitioners ready to meet growing NHS demand. Our programmes are designed to give students real hands-on experience, so they leave ready to deliver high-quality care to patients.

“Just as importantly, the academy will work closely with local healthcare partners, helping us take a more joined-up approach to training and patient care across the north-east.”

Professor Laura Stroud, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, said: “Access to dental services is much needed – with good oral health being a strong component of general good health.

“The academy supports our ambition to both serve our population and provide routes into professions, so I am delighted that through the launch of this new training facility, we are another step closer in realising this ambition.”

Find out more about the University of Sunderland’s new dental education courses here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/subject-areas/dental-education