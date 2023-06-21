Children Indoor Play Areas in Northumberland

Northumberland is a beautiful county in the North East of England. With its stunning coastline, countryside and historic sites, it has plenty to offer tourists. However, for local families, finding exciting ways to entertain children during the colder months can be a challenge. Thankfully, there are plenty of indoor play areas in Northumberland that offer an exciting alternative to outdoor activities. Here are just a few of the best.

Playtown Soft Play and Party Centre

Located in Cramlington, Playtown Soft Play and Party Centre is an exciting indoor play area for children aged 0-11 years. It has a range of equipment and activities designed to stimulate children’s imaginations and keep them entertained for hours. Some of the highlights include a large play frame with slides, ball pools and climbing areas, a separate toddler zone with soft play toys and a sensory room. There’s also plenty of seating for parents, as well as a café that serves hot and cold drinks and meals.

Wacky Warehouse at The Plough Inn

The Wacky Warehouse is a popular chain of indoor play areas in the UK, and the Northumberland location at The Plough Inn in Cramlington is a great option for families. It’s aimed at children aged 0-12 years, with dedicated zones for different age groups. There’s an extensive play frame with slides, tunnels, and ball pools, as well as various soft play toys to keep younger children entertained. Adults can relax in the comfortable seating area while the children play, and there’s a bar that serves drinks and pub food.

The Soft Play Shack

If you’re looking for an indoor play area that’s suitable for younger children, the Soft Play Shack in Ashington is an excellent option. It’s designed for children aged 0-6 years, and it features a range of soft play equipment that’s perfect for toddlers and babies. There’s also a small café that serves snacks and drinks, and it’s an affordable option for families. Plus, it’s conveniently located in a shopping centre, so parents can combine playtime with a spot of retail therapy.

Jungle Jacks

Jungle Jacks is a jungle-themed indoor play area located in Prudhoe. It’s suitable for children aged 0-12 years, with a range of equipment and activities to keep them entertained. There’s a fantastic play frame with slides, tunnels, and ball pools, as well as a dedicated toddler zone with soft play toys. In addition, there’s a disco room, where children can dance to music and games. Parents can relax in the café, which serves hot and cold drinks and snacks.

The Beach Hut

If you’re looking for an indoor play area with a difference, The Beach Hut in Blyth is worth considering. It’s a beach-themed indoor play area with a range of equipment and activities designed to keep children aged 0-12 years entertained. There’s a large play frame with slides, tunnels, and ball pools, as well as a separate toddler zone with soft play toys. There’s also a sensory room and a mini car racetrack. For parents, there’s a café that serves hot and cold drinks and food. The Beach Hut is also available for children’s parties.

Conclusion

Northumberland may be known for its stunning countryside and outdoor activities, but it also offers a fantastic range of indoor play areas for families. Whether you want to keep your little ones entertained on a rainy day or host a children’s party, there’s something for everyone. From jungle-themed play areas to beach-themed fun, there’s plenty of adventure to be had in Northumberland’s indoor play areas.

Please follow and like us: