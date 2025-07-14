Sarcoma Awareness Month 2025: Shining a Light on the Forgotten Cancer

Introduction: What Is Sarcoma Awareness Month?

Every July, Sarcoma Awareness Month serves as a crucial campaign to increase public knowledge of sarcoma—a group of rare and often overlooked cancers. In 2025, this awareness month carries more significance than ever, as UK-based organisations and global cancer charities rally to highlight early detection, patient stories, and advancements in research.

Sarcoma, often referred to as the “forgotten cancer”, accounts for just 1% of all adult cancers and around 15% of childhood cancers, but it’s one of the most aggressive and challenging types to treat. This awareness month plays a vital role in education, fundraising, and advocacy.

What Is Sarcoma?

Sarcoma is a rare cancer of the connective tissues, which includes bone, muscle, fat, blood vessels, and nerves. It is typically divided into two main categories:

Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Bone Sarcoma (Bone Cancer)

These cancers can develop anywhere in the body but are commonly found in the arms, legs, and abdomen.

Types of Sarcoma

There are over 100 different subtypes of sarcoma. Some of the more well-known types include:

Osteosarcoma (bone)

Ewing’s Sarcoma (bone/soft tissue)

Liposarcoma (fat tissue)

Leiomyosarcoma (smooth muscle)

Angiosarcoma (blood vessels)

Each type behaves differently, making diagnosis and treatment complex and specialised.

Sarcoma Awareness Month 2025 in the UK

In the UK, Sarcoma UK—the national charity dedicated to those affected by sarcoma—leads the awareness campaign every July. The 2025 theme is “More Than Rare”, emphasising the need to increase recognition and support for those facing this diagnosis.

Key Dates and Events

1st July 2025 – Launch of Sarcoma Awareness Month

5th July 2025 – Yellow Ribbon Day: Wear yellow to support patients

13th July 2025 – Virtual 5K for Sarcoma research

20th July 2025 – Patient Webinar: Advances in Sarcoma Treatment

31st July 2025 – National Sarcoma Remembrance Day

How to Get Involved

Wear a yellow ribbon throughout the month

Donate to Sarcoma UK or fundraise locally

Share personal stories using #SarcomaAwarenessMonth

Educate others by downloading awareness posters and infographics

Many local NHS trusts and GP surgeries will also be distributing sarcoma awareness leaflets and offering educational sessions for early detection.

Symptoms of Sarcoma: Know the Warning Signs

One of the major challenges with sarcoma is late diagnosis. Often, the early signs are mistaken for benign lumps, sports injuries, or muscle pain.

Common Symptoms

A lump that’s increasing in size

Persistent pain in the bones or joints

Swelling in arms or legs

Difficulty moving a limb

Fatigue or unexplained weight loss

If a lump is larger than 5cm, painful, or growing, it should always be checked by a medical professional. Early diagnosis significantly improves survival rates.

Why Sarcoma Awareness Matters in 2025

Despite affecting thousands every year, sarcoma still lacks public awareness, research funding, and early screening protocols. Many patients report delayed diagnoses or misdiagnoses due to its rarity.

Statistics You Should Know

Around 5,300 people are diagnosed with sarcoma annually in the UK

Only 55% survive beyond 5 years after diagnosis

Sarcomas are more common in children and young adults than most adult cancers

1 in 3 people with sarcoma visit a GP three times or more before referral

Increased awareness leads to quicker diagnoses, better outcomes, and more research funding.

Treatment Options and Research Breakthroughs

Treatment for sarcoma usually includes a combination of:

Surgery – Often the first line of treatment

Radiotherapy – To reduce tumour size pre- or post-surgery

Chemotherapy – Especially for high-grade or metastatic sarcomas

Targeted therapies and clinical trials – Growing in availability and success

UK Clinical Trials in 2025

The STRONG-25 Trial is testing a new targeted drug for liposarcoma

NHS Genomics England is expanding gene mapping of sarcoma tumours

Sarcoma UK has pledged £2 million towards research grants this year

The future of sarcoma care is shifting toward personalised medicine and gene-based treatments—but awareness is the first step to progress.

Real Stories: UK Voices Fighting Sarcoma

Emily’s Journey (Age 22, Leeds)

Emily was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in her pelvis at just 19. “I thought it was a sports injury,” she says. “I saw three different doctors before I got referred to an oncologist.” After chemo, surgery, and rehab, Emily now raises funds for Sarcoma UK through student marathons.

Peter’s Story (Age 55, London)

Peter, diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2023, now works as a patient mentor. “I felt lost after the diagnosis. But support groups and awareness campaigns gave me hope.”

Their experiences show how early detection, research, and community support can change outcomes and lives.

How You Can Help This July

Even if you’ve never heard of sarcoma before, your voice matters. Small actions make a big difference during Sarcoma Awareness Month 2025.

7 Ways to Support:

Wear Yellow – Show your support with the sarcoma awareness colour Donate – Every pound helps fund research and patient support Share on Social Media – Use the hashtag #SarcomaAwarenessMonth Organise a Fundraiser – Bake sales, quizzes, or local walks Educate Yourself – Learn and share the symptoms of sarcoma Light Up Landmarks – Get involved with yellow lighting requests Join Sarcoma UK as a volunteer or ambassador

Final Thoughts: A Hopeful Future

Sarcoma Awareness Month 2025 is not just about highlighting a rare cancer. It’s about amplifying forgotten voices, boosting funding for lifesaving research, and making sure no one fights sarcoma alone.

Let this July be the turning point in how we talk about, treat, and triumph over sarcoma.