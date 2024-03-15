Children’s Cancer Charity Candlelighters accredited as 36th in Top 100 Great Places to Work in the UK.

The team at Candlelighters , the Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity are celebrating after being accredited as 36th in the Top 100 Great Places to Work in the UK.

CEO of Candlelighters, Emily Wragg says: “This is a huge achievement for us and reflects the positive actions of each employee in creating a supportive working environment. Our donors, volunteers and families who benefit from our services deserve the very best from us, and this external accreditation confirms that we are doing the right things.”

Emily explains: The Great Place to Work Survey is an employee experience platform built upon 30 years of research and data, designed to measure the success of workplace culture. A number of aspects were measured, through an anonymous online survey, including support, camaraderie and leadership. We were thrilled to hear that our average score across the key measures was 97%, which is fantastic compared with an average score of 78% for the non-profit sectors.”

Established in 1976, Candlelighters is a children’s charity dedicated to supporting children and their families across Yorkshire who are impacted by childhood cancer.

Each year, in Yorkshire alone, over 150 children are diagnosed with some form of cancer. The charity offers family support in many forms, from financial support for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.

In the past year, Candlelighters has invested £550,000 into research, which helps children with cancer across the UK and internationally. The charity also invests in the wards at Leeds Children’s Hospital by funding posts and equipment, as well as having its own team of Family Support workers based at the hospital.

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/howyoucanhelp/